Maine actor Matthew Delamer raises the bar in his career with new Clooney film

Until this year, Matthew Delamer led his acting career from day to day.

A day, after all, was the time he spent on most TV and movie sets. He worked steadily for about a decade, but often in small roles. He has been credited as a “bearded prison guard” in a 2018 episode of the Stephen King-inspired Hulu series “Castle Rock” and as a “gun salesman” in the 2017 comedy film “Daddy’s Home 2”.

Then, in February, he started two solid months on the set of the highly anticipated drama “The Tender Bar,” working side-by-side with Oscar winners George Clooney, the film’s director, and Ben Affleck, its star. The film is about a boy who is primarily raised by his bartender uncle (Affleck) and the bar patrons. Delamer plays one of those regulars, Joey D.

“The Tender Bar” opens in select major cities on Friday and in theaters nationwide on December 22. It will be available to stream on Prime Video on January 7.

“I couldn’t believe I was going to work with these people every day and play a real character,” said Delamer, 40, who lives in Bridgton. “It was great to be able to immerse myself in this world and be on the set all the time, instead of being a day player. I pinched myself, I could exchange ideas with Ben Affleck.

It remains to be seen whether “The Tender Bar” will lead to bigger roles for Delamer, but having a key role in a high-profile film alongside Oscar winners can only gain more attention from producers and directors. , said Sean Mewshaw, a director from Portland. and producer who worked with Delamer.

Mewshaw said he believed Delamer benefited from the fact that he arrived at the actor relatively late, around the age of 24. He never tried this in high school or college and initially pursued a career in banking and finance.

“He brings all this other experience and he realizes how much acting is a gamble. It makes him enjoy the job even more, ”said Mewshaw, who directed Delamer in the 2015 romantic comedy“ Tumbledown ”with Jason Sudeikis. This movie was set in Maine but was shot in Massachusetts, due to lucrative tax incentives given to film companies there.

For now, Delamer has no plans to move to Hollywood. He still works as Director of Finance at Oxbow Brewing Co., and relishes the experience of being involved in a major film from start to finish. While pursuing his acting career, he chose to stay in Maine and raise a family there. He and his wife, photographer Emily Delamer, have two children, Rowan, 5, and Leo, 2.

But he didn’t have to go very far to continue working in film and television. Boston has emerged as a film hub over the past two decades, thanks to the cinematic incentives offered by that state, so Delamer only has to travel a few hours for many of his roles, including in “The Tender Bar.” . The film is set primarily on Long Island, New York, in the 1970s and 1980s, but was shot in Massachusetts. The locations included the South End of Boston, Cambridge, Lowell, Lynn and Watertown, as well as sites on the North Shore and in and around Worcester.

“The Tender Bar” is based on a 2005 essay by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and journalist JR Moehringer. In early reviews of the film, Variety said Affleck created “one of the most memorable characters of the year.” The Hollywood Reporter called it “the warmest movie” Clooney has made as a director.

LATE ON THE SET

Delamer grew up in the city of Oxford, in western Maine. While in Oxford Hills High School, he played several sports but was not involved in drama or drama. He studied finance and English at Saint Joseph’s College, Standish and didn’t start playing until his mid-twenties, when he tried out an Oxford-area production of “The Music Man”. He says the process of creating a show “hooked” him and he’s never looked back.

He has performed on New England stages, on television and in movies. One of his first roles on a major TV show came in 2015 when he played a political activist in episodes of the NBC drama American Odyssey. Since filming “The Tender Bar,” Delamer has also appeared on an episode of NBC’s “Chicago PD”.

As Delamer works regularly with an agent in Boston, he heard about auditions for “The Tender Bar” and decided to give it a shot. But he knew it was different from the other roles he’d gotten, as he would be working with some of Hollywood’s biggest names throughout the filming of the movie.

Delamer had worked with major stars before, but only for short periods. In the comedy “Daddy’s Home 2”, his scene is with all the stars of the film Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow. The famous quartet played the wacky members of an extended family, shopping for a gun with Delamer as an employee.

The audition for “The Tender Bar” was unusual for another reason: it was during a pandemic and was held virtually. Delameter practiced his lines with Mewshaw, then recorded the audition in his son’s room, based on the boy’s nap schedule.

Delamer was thrilled to have the chance not only to work with two Oscar winners, but, as he puts it, with “two Batmans”. Both Clooney and Affleck have played the Caped Crusader in movies. Affleck won the Oscar for Best Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” (1998) and Best Picture for “Argo” (2012), which he directed. Clooney shared the Oscar for Best Picture for “Argo”, as a producer, and won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for “Syriana” in 2005.

Delamer said he was impressed with Affleck and the other veteran Hollywood actors on set, especially with their focus and preparation. He said Affleck was incredibly good at listening to other actors.

He said Clooney had an infectious energy and enthusiasm that he compared to a baseball coach who animated his team, keeping them free and trying to make the most of them.

One of the scenes included members of the bar’s softball team during a game. Clooney, a high school baseball star, brought his own glove and performed with the actors even when they weren’t shooting scenes.

“I left that day and called my dad and said, ‘They can cut me out of the movie, I have to play baseball with George Clooney,’” Delamer said.

Many of Delamer’s scenes take place in the bar, where he is often seen with two other regulars, played by Max Casella and Michael Braun. Casella is a veteran Hollywood actor best known for his roles in Doogie Howser, MD, The Sopranos and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Braun has appeared in several television shows and films, including the Showtime drama “The Affair”. The boy in the film is played by Tye Sheridan and Daniel Ranieri at different ages.

Delamer said that being involved in this kind of film and being able to develop a character in depth was like “a dream”.

“I love the job and I would be lying if I didn’t say that I hope it gets me more work like this,” Delamer said. “I hope everyone enjoys this movie, and I hope I can play someone like Joey D again.”