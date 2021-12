Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s Mehendi was all about the Bollywood style revelry, see pics here

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have kept their wedding functions absolutely private, with guests not even allowed to bring their phones to the venue. Fans and media were denied preview of the ceremonies until the cast themselves shared photos after the wedding. They first shared photos of the Jaimala and wedding rituals, followed by photos of the Haldi ceremony. Now, they have shared photos from the mehendi ceremony, which looks like a full movie feature with lots of dancing and fun moments. Vicky and Katrina shared a bunch of photos on their respective Instagram handles, with the same caption, “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!” The photos show the couple dancing at a ceremony, with Vicky striking some movie poses as he descends on one knee, dancing with her brother Sunny Kaushal. One photo showed the couple being hoisted by the guests as they continued their movements. Katrina shared another set of photos, one showing her all smiles during her mehendi ceremony. Another showed her taking a selfie with her friends. The cutest one showed her dancing with Vicky’s father, Sham Kaushal, at the ceremony. The actress wore a henna-colored Sabyasachi lehenga for her mehendi function. Stylist Anaita Shroff shared details on how she went about putting Katrina’s mehendi look together. “Mehendi ho toh aisi !! @katrinakaif @ vickykaushal09 We really wanted to play with color, texture and a contemporary take on folk! My favorite touch is the antique bajubans on the beautifully embellished sleeves, ”posted several photos from the event. Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years. While arrangements and the wedding guest list were closely watched, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including frequent collaborating filmmaker Katrinas Kabir Khan, his actress wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and renowned Thugs of Hindostan, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those who attended the wedding. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

