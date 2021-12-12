5 Lowest Rated Bollywood IMDb Movies On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & Over 2021 To Skip





Bollywood films are enjoyed by audiences all over the world. But naturally, not all movies live up to the standards set by blockbuster Bollywood movies. Today, we’re here to give you a rundown on 2021 Bollywood movies that you can skip. These movies on Netflix and above were released in 2021 and can be released in the same year as they are ending soon. Also queuing new titles this week for you to check, instead. 5 Lowest IMDb Rated Bollywood Movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Over 2021 to Skip 1. Saina – Amazon Prime Video With Parineeti Chopra in the lead role as the main character, Saina is your classic sports biopic that’s powered by inspiring sports moments and this movie gets them right, but only those, everything else is extremely agile. Parineeti as a sports enigma played its role well but it is the narration that could have been more convincing. IMDb Rating – 4.3 2. Roohi – Netflix Not a sequel to Street, this star of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor comes from the same universe but does not give the same thrills. Roohi revolves around a soul possessed girl who kidnaps wives on their honeymoon. While the movie might not be the best, it does strike a balance between gags and dread, which makes for a decent watch. IMDb Rating – 4.3 3. Sardar ka grandson – Netflix Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh take the lead of Kaashvie Nairs Sardar Ka Grandson. Deemed to be a dramatic comedy, the film is built around an unconventional last wish from Kapoors’ grandmother. And he embarks on an adventurous journey to make his sick grandmother’s wish come true. The film also features Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth in supporting roles. While the film has its emotional moments that hook you into the story, it fails to make a lasting impact overall. IMDb Rating – 4.2 4. Hungama 2 – Disney + Hotstar This film marked the return of its creator Priyadarshans after eight years and was an absolute disaster to say the least. The chaotic comedy of error introduces us to Aakash who is about to marry the daughter of his father’s friend, Bajaj. Everything seems to be going for the best until his college girlfriend, Vaani, comes back into his life with a child she claims to be hers. The film features Meezaan, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Pranitha Subhash. IMDb Rating – 3.1 5. Radhe – Zee5 One of the biggest releases this year was Salman Khans Radhe: the most wanted Bhai turned out to be the most unwanted film. Radhe, a daredevil dating specialist in the Mumbai Police Department, sets out on a dangerous mission to overthrow the crime syndicate led by an evil drug lord. It’s such a movie mess that neither the fandom of Khans nor the directorial skills of Prabudevas could save it. IMDb Rating – 1.8

