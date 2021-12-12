The only Stokie with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

If you hear Hanley Stafford’s name, you probably think of the 101 bus service rather than the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But at 1640 Vine Street, near the intersection of Hollywood and Vine, you’ll find what is believed to be the only star on the legendary Stokie Trail.

Radio and television actor Hanley Stafford was born Alfred John Austin and used his hometown Hanley as a stage name.

He hit the big time on The Baby Snooks Show, playing Lancelot Higgins, the father of babydoll character Fanny Brices. It became one of America’s favorite radio sitcoms in the 1940s.

The New York Times described Lancelot as the harassed daddy, driven to the brink of insanity.

And there was certainly a lot of comedic interactions between Stafford and former Ziegfield Follies star Brice, who played someone 40 years his junior.







(Image: Hulton Archives / Getty Images)



Stafford remained in the role for over a decade, until the last episode on May 22, 1951.

He also appeared on the Blondie radio show, playing a character called Mr Dithers.

The face of Staffords has also appeared in all manner of TV shows over the years. He’s made appearances in everything from The Lucy Show to Maverick and 77 Sunset Strip.







(Image: CBS via Getty Images)



But in tracing his roots, little is known about his childhood in Stoke-on-Trent.

He was born in Hanley on September 22, 1898 and emigrated to Canada in 1911.

He then served in the 43rd Battalion of the Canadian Scottish Infantry and was wounded in World War I during the Third Battle of Ypres.

Stafford became an actor after the war and was in summer and stage productions before turning to radio.

But as Hollywood nodded, he never forgot Stoke-on-Trent.







(Image: CBS via Getty Images)



Nephew Malcolm Austin told the Los Angeles Times in 2010: Hanley Stafford – AJ Austin – was my lovely uncle, who visited us in the UK in the 1950s and 1960s.

He would sit and tell me wonderful stories about movie stars and the tricks they used to film action fights. His beautiful wife Veola used to bring dresses from fashion stores in the United States for my mother and grandmother.

These were great moments for the Austin family. I will always remember them. I wish I could have visited them in California, but it was not. He was a lovely man and we are very proud of him.

Stafford married three times his third wife Veola Vonn was a radio actress – and he had a son.

He died on September 9, 1968 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Los Angeles.









Today, her pink and gold star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a bit faded as are the memories of her career.

Nearby, you can call for a bite to eat at The Breakfast Club restaurant, which serves sandwiches with names like maple turkey sausage, as well as pancakes, brunch burgers, and shrimp and oatmeal. .

You can check-in your two-wheelers at the Metro Bike Hub and reserve a room at the W Hollywood Hotel. And if you feel like it, you can cross the busy traffic lanes to get in front of a massage parlor.







(Image: Google Images)



But Staffords in good company. Across the street are brighter Walk of Fame tributes to actresses Audrey Hepburn and Joan Fontaine and singer Frankie Laine.

Vine Street itself was known as Radio Row, where the major radio networks were located.

And not far from the Staffords star is the 12-story Taft building. It is filled with its own sparkling Hollywood history. Once home to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, there was even an office for Charlie Chaplin.

It’s the missing link between our own Hanley and downtown Hollywood.

