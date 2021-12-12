11 problematic and stupid things Bollywood needs to stop doing to make better movies in 2022





Bollywood has progressed at its own pace. The actresses are taking the lead and doing a commendable job proving that they don’t have an A-lister or a Khan to direct their film. However, we still have a long way to go.

Instagram / Mrunal Thakur Whether it’s closing the gap in terms of the gender pay gap or simply naming credible actresses as ‘Hero ki dost’ with no depth or storyline for them, and the Hindi film industry must adapt to produce content that the actors and fans deserve.

Twitter Before we start 2022, here are a few things Bollywood needs to stop doing. 1. Cast actresses as “Hero ki GF”, “Hero ki friend”, even though they deserve better screen time and a substantial, meaty role.

Movies 2021 Actors like Sanya Malhotra and Mrunal Thakur have a lot of potential, and portraying them as “hero ki GF” and “Hero ki biwi” only prevents them from showing that they deserve better roles, better screen time and a role. which really justifies their talent. 2. Draw characters who understand the basic concept of ‘no’ and know what ‘consent’ really means.

Shiddat Yes, true love means not letting go of the person you love, but that sure doesn’t mean showing up in weird places to get attention. Bollywood movies have shown women falling in love with men who have stalked them for many decades, which needs to change. Maybe show what a healthy consensual relationship looks like? 3. No woman likes to keep a man-child in a relationship. There is nothing cute about forcing actresses to romanticize such onscreen characters.

Anushka and Ranbir It’s not a woman’s job to fix a problematic man. Bollywood films must stop showing male-child behavior, toxic masculinity, and the law as “cute.” Whether it’s Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil or Saif Ali Khan in Cocktail, these types of characters have to 4. Show how men fall in love with women only when they are dressed well or when they follow the beauty standards set by society.

Twitter It is high time that we as an audience glorified the romance that we grew up watching in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The guy rejects a girl with specs only to accept her after a glam makeover! Grow up, Bollywood! 5. Stalking is not cool! It’s high time Bollywood understood that hunting down and showing passion for someone who doesn’t like the person in return isn’t worth a movie.

RHTDM Movies like RHTDM and Raanjhana prove that filmmakers still think it’s okay to romanticize the idea of ​​stalking. Can we finally see a healthy story with two people sharing mutual love and affection? 6. Throwing amazing women in their 30s and 40s as mothers of heroes, even though they deserve better screen times and better roles.

Ravine boy While we still have a long way to go to close the gap between the pay gap, we also need to improve our casting game. Actors like Shefali Shah and Amruta Subhash have been hired to play the mothers of actors who are only 4-5 years older than them.

Replacing actors in the suite There is no offense to cast actors in blockbuster movie sequels, but the actors who make a certain movie / series popular deserve to be a part of other editions. 8. More original stories than Southern movie remakes or a crazy sequel!

Instagram Bollywood does a good job with remakes, but when will they realize that we’re looking for ideas and original stories where the actors can be seen in a fresher storyline? 9. More realism and content that reflects the state of our society?

SOTY 2 The trend that started with unrealistic homes and colleges in Karan Johar’s movies continues to be alive in the movies. Spending crore on the budget on the spot with a mediocre storyline is not what fans deserve. Can we have a more realistic view of love and marriages, how do we see them in web shows and short films? 10. Practical stereotypes of communities for fun!

Meenakshi Sundareshwar Using gay characters as a simple source of comic relief and stereotyping communities based on their geographic location is what we don’t deserve! 11. Offer roles to talented actors, not just a child star with a fancy last name or from a Bollywood clan

Filmfare Actors like Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey have already received their first awards, but where are actors like Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Sai Tamhankar who are still waiting for a movie that can change their lives?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/entertainment/celebs/problematic-things-bollywood-needs-to-stop-showing-in-their-movies-556404.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos