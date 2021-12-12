



Photo: Christopher Polk / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images The great philosopher K. Clarkson once said: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but some people might not want to be more like Successions Jeremy Strong after reading the division New Yorker profile published last week. A group of Hollywood stars have come to defend Strong’s unusual approach to acting; Strong described taking the role of Kendall Roy as seriously as he took his own life. Actress Jessica Chastain published a statement in defense of Succession the actor on Twitter, calling him a lovable person with a passion for his work. She also posted a Twitter-less statement from director Aaron Sorkins on Strong, who shared his full interview with New Yorker writer Michael Schulman. Sorkin called Strong a great actor and company member, not a fool. Succession executive producer Adam McKay responded to Sorkins’ statement, calling Strong a lovable but brilliant type of actor who was cast in Succession precisely because of his passion, which the New York writer pokes fun at. That’s great and all, but that brings us to a bigger question: are Chastain, Sorkin, and McKay having a group chat to organize their defense of Strong, wing Stan’s culture? Princess of Genoa Anne Hathaway also sang Strong’s praises with a black and white photo of him on Instagram that looked a bit too much like a memorandum post. She described him as an incredibly talented and inventive artist, fully engaged and committed on set, as well as a passionate and open person in life. She made sure to clarify that he is also a fun person. As the Hollywood elite continue to type in their iPhone rating justification for Strong’s unique acting skills, mentally Jeremy Strong is probably still at Kendall’s birthday party without caring what people outside the family. think of him. I have known Jeremy Strong for 20 years and have worked with him on 2 films. She is a lovely person. Very inspiring and passionate about his work. The profile that came out on him was incredibly one-sided. Don’t believe everything you read people. Snark is selling, but maybe it’s time we went beyond that. – Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 8, 2021 Aaron Sorkin has no social media so asked me to post this letter on his behalf xx pic.twitter.com/3Ol1KGoJKM – Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 10, 2021 I couldn’t agree more. Jeremy isn’t just a lovable guy, but a brilliant actor who was cast in Succession precisely because of his passion that the New York writer pokes fun at. https://t.co/oa8G99i6vf – Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 11, 2021

