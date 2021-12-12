Handwritten thank you note from newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to friends and guests





Katrina Kaif posted this. (Image courtesy: Katrina kaif) Strong points Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sent handwritten note to celebrities

“Thank you for being part of our family”, read the note

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in intimate ceremony Will we soon be able to forget the marriage of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal? No right? With each set of photos shared by the couple of the wedding festivities, our hearts explode with joy and tears of joy run down our cheeks. The season’s long-awaited wedding has turned heads for all the right reasons. From the breathtaking location to the wedding outfits, Katrina and Vicky painted our screen red. And, we love it. What has happened now? The newlywed couple sent a handwritten thank you note; and a basket for all their friends and colleagues in the industry. The note read, On December 9th, by the grace of God and with the blessing of our parents, we took one of the biggest steps of our life and decided to get married. Despite our wishes, we have not been able to celebrate together due to the current situation but we hope to share this happiness with you in person very soon. As we embark on this exciting new journey, your love and blessings mean a lot to us. Thanks for all your support, always. Thank you for being part of our family. Love, Katrina and Vicky. Aww. Are you crying? A snapshot of the letter was shared by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Instagram Stories. Along with that she wrote: Thanks and congratulations to you guys. Screenshot of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Instagram story Designer Manish Malhotra also posted a clip of the basket on Instagram Stories and wrote: Thank you very dear Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Love and blessing for you always. Here we can see some boxes and beautiful flowers. Screenshot of Manish Malhotra’s Instagram story Actress Vaani Kapoor wrote: Congratulations to both of you. You are so beautiful together. Love and happiness always. Screenshot of Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram story Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9 in Rajasthan. The wedding took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. It was an intimate affair, in which relatives and close friends participated. Earlier today, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave up moments of the Haldi ceremony. Oh man. We can’t take our eyes off them. The images cry out for love. That’s it. I can’t miss the legend though. Shukr. Sabr. Khushi [Thank. Patience. Happiness], he read. Well we have some photos from the wedding album. Here Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are beaming with joy. Read the beautiful note, Only love and gratitude in our hearts for all that has brought us to this moment. Seeking all of your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. And the smile says it all. I don’t know about you but we can’t wait to see more photos from the wedding festivities.

