Billie Eilish (and Kate McKinnon!) Storm Saturday Night Live





Billie Eilish walked down the stage in her party-ready candy cane red platform petticoat sock boots. With a week before she says goodbye to her teenage years and may we let this awesome young lady continue to evolve as she sees fit, even if that can’t be contained forever in a box Green Haired Bad Guy Eilish was both host and bop. Dressed in a voluminous white lace nightgown, mints dangling from her ears, she admitted that her Björk-like getting up was his idea of ​​Mrs. Claus going to the club. Billie, you, forever. His monologue wasn’t particularly funny or deep, but there was something unmistakably generous and winning about Eilish’s delivery. She has an authentic warmth; her little bursts of laughter seem to come from a still spontaneous inner place, as her taps of curiosity and joy are still working. I can’t help but credit her comfortably little fabulous parents, who were kindly available all night. Her mom, who looks like every mom in pajama pants harassed out of school, took the stage during the monologue to give her an encouraging kiss. Both parents then presented their daughter’s first musical number. We guess they would wear the same quiet pride and the same sweatshirts if they introduced their daughter to a School of Rock vacation recital in Temecula. Contents This content can also be viewed on the site it comes from from. Turns out the highlight of the whole night was indeed Eilish’s performance from Happier Than Ever. Terribly staged from her somber reclining on a seashell chair to the set opening up to the audience to a crop of her dancing under blinking Christmas lights with hell of a build and fueled by all her unbridled verve, it was the best musical number of the season to date. The other big thrill of the evening was the return of Kate mckinnon. I’m baaaaaaack, she said in her whoopee pillow of a Doctor Fauci voice in the open cold. The Good Doctor was on hand to discuss how the omicron variant might affect the upcoming holidays, with a bit of staging help from the CDC players. Nervous about going to a restaurant? Are you unsure about the safety of air travel? Worried about something crazy running through the blood of the Cuomo boys? No one has straight answers for you, other than having the damn booster already. That, and never trust a word of Ted cruzs mouth, despite the worm-eaten gluttony with which Aidy bryant brings to man. Contents This content can also be viewed on the site it comes from from. Everything to say that there was joy in the evening, even if several of the sketches seemed undercooked or too chaotic. The Christmas cards on the fridge never caught fire; the Tik Tok parody was desperately relevant; the freeform hip hop nativity rehearsal was a mess, although yes please to Heidi gardner in a sparkly TJ Maxx jacket and black bike shorts dancing on a candy barley stripper stick. But if you are going to suggest to put Bowen Yang and Chris Redd in donkey costume and ask them to Trot, Trot, Pop in the writers room, the sketch better sing. Andrew Dismukes, here wearing Jesus’ diaper and invited to twerk, was a good sport letting Gardner and Eilish eat hay from the back of his shorts.

