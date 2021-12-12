Why TV crews are scrambling to film drama in Bristolywood | Bristol

An An adrenaline-pumping knife chase through graffiti-covered alleys takes place in the comedy-thriller The outlaws, as class tensions simmer at a lavish student ball in legal drama Showtrial. The city that serves as the backdrop and inspiration for these two series is Bristol, a place now so popular with filmmakers and television directors that crews are crumbling in the streets.

City council has been inundated with requests to shoot the city’s wet lanes, skyscrapers and large Georgian squares since the start of the year, according to the Bristol Film Office, which is part of the city council. It has seen a 225% increase in drama production from pre-pandemic levels. In the first quarter of 2019/20, four major drama productions were underway in Bristol, but that number more than tripled to 13 in the first quarter of 2020/21. Since January, 15 premium TV series have been filmed in the city.

Showtrial, which immersed itself in the lives of wealthy college students, was filmed in Bristol. Photograph: Joss Barrett / BBC / World Productions

Last year was unlike anything we’ve known, says Natalie Moore, who runs the Bristol Film Office. We were totally overwhelmed by the amount of filming. It was noticeable in the city too, everyone seemed to fall on the set. There were a few clashes. Teams showed up on the same day on the same street.

The city has long been a hub for nature films and animation; it is the headquarters of the BBC’s natural history unit and the Oscar-winning Aardman Animations. But now playwrights are increasingly bringing the action to Bristol and drawing inspiration from its diverse cultures and rich, evolving history.

The city’s role in important national events, such as the toppling of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, has inspired intrigue. The outlaws, filmed across town, follows seven bickering offenders, including Myrna, a veteran anti-racist activist, who has been ordered to do community service for demolishing this statue of Edward Colston. Stephen Merchant, who wrote and starred on the show and grew up in Bristol, rewrote portions of the script during filming to reflect the mass protest in June of last year.

The city was more than just a backdrop, says Merchant. For The outlaws, I wanted Bristol to be another character in the show. Although a lot of filming takes place in Bristol, the city often doubles for elsewhere; it hasn’t played very often, but it’s a visually interesting place. In fact, I’m nervous about bragging about his virtues too much because he will be inundated with productions and I won’t be able to have anyone the next time I shoot there.

While The outlaws takes viewers to the underprivileged and desperate areas of the city, Showtrial dwells on the lives of wealthy students. Simon Heath, its executive producer, believes that the city has too often been overlooked: it has its own identity, culture and accent, but it has hardly been seen in television series. We needed a city known to have a prestigious university sought after by students from privileged backgrounds. Bristol was therefore obvious.

Another hit drama, this time from Channel 4, Before dying used many places around town, with one of the producers calling it an interesting, almost European city.

The public sector provided much of the infrastructure for the city’s dramatic boom. Ten years ago, the council transformed an abandoned bottling plant in one of the country’s most disadvantaged areas into the largest studio in the west of England. the Studios of the Court of the Bottles, which is one of only two studios owned by the country’s city council, has eight stages, three more of which will open next summer, following an investment of $ 11.3 million from the metro mayor of the West of England Labors Dan Norris. The upcoming BBC and HBO psychological thriller, The girl before, was shot in the studio and set in Bristol. It is very unusual to have a studio run by the municipality, but it has been a huge success, says Laura Aviles, who manages the complex. This allows us to offer social benefits, including training the local population to work in the industry.

The Clifton Suspension Bridge serves as a backdrop for Lesley Sharp in the crime drama Before We Die. Much of the show was filmed in Bristol. Photography: Simon Ridgway / Channel 4

This public investment alongside Bristol’s burgeoning reputation as the green Hollywood of natural history cinema has enabled independent production companies to gain a foothold in the city. According to research from the University of the West of England, Bristol has the highest concentration of such societies outside of London, with a growing number of dramas. There are now 188 production companies in Bristol, says Professor Andrew Spicer of UWE. The city has developed a critical mass of expertise. There is a large pool of talented production staff and a cheaper studio than in London.

For Bristol Deputy Mayor Craig Cheney, the city’s turn of fortune is striking. [The boom in high-end drama is] bring Bristol to a new audience who, less than a decade ago, might have viewed us as a backwater in the west of England, but now see a different and confident city with all the challenges and complexities that a urban area brings.