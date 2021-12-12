‘SNL’ took on TikTok with brutal precision





The show satirized TikTok-people trying way too hard on the social media platform and it was brutally accurate. The video sketch began with a text from a father (Alex Moffat) asking his teenager to take out the trash, but they are lost in their stream. What follows is a barely exaggerated four-minute scroll through TikTok. You can look here or read a list of all the ways that “SNL” reminded us that we are very good at mindless scrolling to escape accountability. Kenan Thompson as a self-defense “expert” sharing safety tips.

A helpless cat subjected to a crazy filter.

Chloe Fineman as a member of QAnon finds clues in Blake Lively’s Met Gala dress.

A cute dog.

A baby playing the harmonica.

Host and musical guest Billie Eilish in lab coats, playing the role of a twerk nurse.

Chris Redd plays a guy who does the most to quench thirst, only to be interrupted by his mom.

People are fighting.

People are dancing.

Kyle Mooney as an over-enthusiastic Spider-Man fan, speaking about a new trailer.

No more babies.

No more cats.

Aidy Bryant as a woman who is very HIV positive but has problems with spelling, spending time in the mirror.

Heidi Gardner shares the breakfast routine of a mother of eight boys.

A drunk man.

A golfer.

Andrew Dismukes offering an acoustic guitar cover of “Low” by Flo Rida.

Random guy.

A woman with a pink bag and a cute dog in it.

Bowen Yang plays a guy who feeds his feelings.

No more thirst trapping, no more twerking.

Melissa Villasenor embodies a young woman who will come to regret her excessive sharing.

Cameo by Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas, referring him to “Old Town Road”.

People are pushing a truck on the beach.

Very bizarre man pretending to be Homer Simpson for “The Simpsons” Public ASMR.

A cute dog in the snow.

Another Thompson self-defense tutorial went wrong.

Punkie Johnson plays a very horny woman about his “Moana” Sketchers.

Bryant is returning for more mirror talk and a makeover reveal.

Pete Davidson as fraternal twins.

Kate McKinnon suggesting a parchment break, “maybe sip some water, read any book, talk to a human”.

Another adorable dog.

Mickey Day makes his best impression of a white man with a beanie talking about white struggles.

No more dogs.

More couples.

Dad is calling now to make sure the trash cans are out.

Aristotle Athari gets heckled during a stand-up show.

Dad posts a TikTok video titled “When Your Kid Isn’t Taking the Trash”.

The character of Bryant and the character of Mooney meet.

Dismukes returns with an acoustic cover of Lil Wayne.

Eilish’s patient “pulls himself up and throws him to the ground.”

