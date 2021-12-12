‘West Side Story’ has a disappointing box office opening





That total was lower than expected, which predicted the film would gross over $ 15 million in its first weekend.

The total is a bit of a surprise considering that the film did a lot of work in its favor. For starters, it’s directed by Steven Spielberg, one of the most recognizable and successful directors in history. His name alone seemed insufficient to get people to buy a ticket.

Good reviews weren’t enough either. The film, which has a stellar 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was critically acclaimed as well as the buzz of the first Oscars. Yet despite earning an “A” CinemaScore from those who have seen it, box office returns are lackluster at best.

The film may have some legs in theaters over the next few weeks as the holidays begin and more families have time to hit the movies, but so far the film has failed to find audiences. . It won’t be easy to grab attention either as “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” potentially one of the biggest movies of the year, opens next weekend. “West Side Story” could have faltered this weekend due to a myriad of factors. There may have been concerns about the coronavirus variants, older audiences have been somewhat reluctant to return to the cinema compared to younger ticket buyers, and musicals have struggled at the box office these days. last time. Comscore GOAL Recent film adaptations of Broadway musicals, such as “In The Heights,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “Cats,” have all disappointed at the box office, each bringing in less than $ 30 million in domestic ticket sales, according to. And although musicals have also enjoyed great success, including “La La Land”, “The Greatest Showman” and “Mamma Mia!”, It appears that “West Side Story” has so far fallen into the first category. . For theaters, this weekend’s “West Side Story” dud is a tough pill to swallow, but a hero is on the way. “No Way Home” opens next week, and the latest from Spider-Man and Marvel could end 2021 on a high note for theaters trying to bounce back amid the pandemic.

