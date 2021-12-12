A more playful Billie Eilish on ‘SNL’

The first time Billie Eilish appeared on Saturday Night Live, then 17, put her famous green hair up in two updos, donned a graffiti-print outfit, and climbed the walls of a rotating piece to emphasize its strange and enigmatic image. She rose to fame creating dark, ASMR electro-pop that distilled the fears of her generation with ironic frankness. Yet months later, she swept the 2020 Grammys with her debut album. When we all fall asleep, where do we go? and its rising star has become dazzling. This weekend SNL, performing a dual role of host and musical guest, the 19-year-old has affirmed part of her reshaped identity: that she is make peace with glory.

While Eilish once shied away from the hypervisibility of public life, she instead embraced mainstream stardom and the branding that it so often requires. Over the past year, she recorded the latest James Bond theme song, released her second album, released an Apple TV + documentary, performed on Disney +, co-chaired the 2021 Met Gala and prepared for launch a perfume. Eilish SNL appearance added to this tireless production, giving her an opportunity to act something she said she hates and to reflect on the multifaceted nature of modern celebrity.

The singer took the opportunity to show her more playful side. Like Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift before her (who have all hosted and performed on SNL before turning 20), Eilish used his monologue make fun of herself. Dressed in a wedding cake gown, she delivered canned jokes about her style, especially the baggy clothes she’s known to wear. The real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is [that] I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to squeeze into an R-rated movie, she said. But with her typical candor, Eilish also broke down the traumas that come with being a teenager. In fact, I’m really excited to get older because I’m just starting to understand who I really am as a person, she said. And the scary thing about growing up in the public eye is that people just decide that everything you say, do, and look like is who you are forever. It is not fair.

With this heavy notion hanging over the episode, Eilish courageously took part in several lukewarm skits that oscillated between trying playing in her new coward character and try to play against the guy. Ultimately, SNL didn’t quite know what to do with her. In a particularly bizarre sketch, she played the role of a co-director of a nativity scene who decided to animate the story of the birth of Jesus by adding raw, supposedly hip-hop elements. The streets are on their knees, she said, and bounced her body stiffly to show how to twerk. To save the premise, Heidi Gardner, who played the other director, tried to outdo her counterpart, creating a lopsided sketch that felt frantic and unnecessary. SNL the comedy style favors guest hosts who can either cling to their brand, no matter the skit, or dissolve into their roles. As someone whose brand and acting skills are still taking shape, Eilish couldn’t quite pull it off, either.

She found a comedic groove with the SNL casting during a digital short film called Lonely christmas. Partnering with Kate McKinnon, who had returned to the show for the first time this season, Eilish could take a step back and let the character’s golden goddess do her job, turning a seemingly sweet holiday tale into a delightfully dark mix of The act and Rear window. Eilish’s reactions, based on the sincerity that makes her such an intriguing pop figure, showed her ability as an actress. But it’s also ironic that one of the best sketches has mostly demanded its silence.

If Eilish wanted to claim a new image on SNLs stage, she achieved it in her musical performances. Her straightforwardness as an artist, appetite, and knack for honestly casting ugly moments made her fascinating to watch compared to her pop peers, and she leaned into that theme. While Happier than ever, Eilish was sitting singing in a beige room before the walls peeled back to reveal the studio audience watching her. SNL extended the performative power of its musical segments in recent years, and it was a remarkable representation of Eilish’s reality. She seemed to offer viewers a striking visual of the voyeurism that obscures stardom. On his second song, Male fantasy, Eilish’s brother and collaborator, Finneas OConnell, joined her in a makeshift room, recalling the place where they first started making music together. Inhabiting space, Eilish has connected her past to her present, the person she was with the person she is becoming. The sketches couldn’t quite reconcile those identities, but she was perfectly capable of doing it on her own.