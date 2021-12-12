Spielbergs West Side Story opens with lukewarm box office recipes





Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, which received rave reviews, reached around $ 10.5 million in North American ticket sales, a low result even by the pandemic standards that has alarmed Hollywood about the theatrical viability of films that were not fantastic shows based on visual effects or new chapters in ongoing franchises. But there was also a camp which warned against any rapid assessment. Musicals often get off to a slow start, especially when they release in mid-December. Fueled by positive word of mouth and rewarding attention, they can turn into little engines that could. Golden Globe nominations will be announced on Monday. The greatest showman, for example, raised $ 8.8 million in his first three days in domestic theaters in December 2017 and was instantly written off as an embarrassment at the box office. Then the soundtrack caught fire among the young women. The Greatest Showman, which cost $ 84 million to make, ended its six-month theatrical tour with $ 437 million in worldwide ticket sales. In a results email Sunday, Disney, which released West Side Story on its 20th Century Studios label, noted that ticket buyers gave the film an A rating in CinemaScore’s exit polls. The indicators of public sentiment all bode well for the long term to come until the next holiday season, the company said.

Releasing in 37 international markets, including some countries where the Omicron variant has prompted governments to tighten guarantees, West Side Story has collected $ 4.4 million. The world’s total films to date, $ 14.9 million, Disneys’ missed preview hope of $ 25 million by about 40 percent. West Side Story, based on the 1957 Broadway musical, cost around $ 100 million to remake, not to mention tens of millions of dollars in marketing costs. Tony Kushner adapted the script.

In the United States and Canada, West Side Story attendance was highest among ticket buyers over 55. According to EntTelligence, a film research company, about 82% of the national audience showed up before 8 p.m. This is an interracial love story, A. Gross, who heads movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, said in an email on Sunday. Once upon a time, it was rare and remarkable. No more. For cinephiles, the context may have caught up with this film, as well as it may be. (The film crew and many critics would argue that West Side Story also addresses social issues, including intolerance, which are more topical than ever before. Reviewing the film for the New York Times, AO Scott said that Spielbergs takes the material reaffirms its indelible appeal while making it bold, surprising and new.)

Among the leading filmmakers, Spielberg is one of the last refractors to streaming. Although his company, Amblin, signed a multi-year deal in June to direct feature films for Netflix, Spielberg has been pushing for his directorial plans to remain film exclusives. At the New York premiere of West Side Story, he thanked Disney executives for giving his film an old-fashioned theatrical rollout, despite the pandemic, rather than redirecting it to a streaming service, like the company had done it in particular with Hamilton. (On Thursday, Disney pulled a Ben Affleck thriller Deep Water from its January theatrical release schedule; the film is slated to air on Amazon Prime or Hulu instead.) So it was heartbreaking for Hollywood traditionalists to see West Side Story reach even lower ticket sales than In the Heights. This musical from Warner Bros. The Revelation Revealed grossed $ 11.5 million in its first three days in theaters in June, though it was simultaneously available to stream at no additional cost on HBO Max. Box office analysts used words like bubbly and dismal to describe opening weekend ticket sales for In the Heights. Live-action musicals have long been a contested genre at the box office. But they can still be winners, especially if they have star castings. The greatest showman had Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron. The hit Les Misrables (2012) starred Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter. Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Johnny Depp and others propelled Into the Woods (2014) to $ 31 million in ticket sales over the opening weekend. (One exception: Universals all-star Cats.) In the heights, on the other hand, lacked familiar names. Same Dear Evan Hanson, who planted his face in September. And West Side Story has only one proven box office star: Spielberg.

