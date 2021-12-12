Vicente Fernndez dead at 81ExBulletin



toggle legend Kevin Winter / Getty Images for LARAS

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for LARAS

Vicente Fernndez, icon of traditional Mexican music, has passed away. He was 81 years old. His family’s announcement did not give a cause of death, but the singer had been hospitalized since August after a fall at his ranch in Guadalajara, central Jalisco state, necessitated surgery on the emergency spine.

While in hospital, he was also diagnosed with GuillainBarr syndrome, an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks nerves in the body, her family had reported to the media. After months of constant improvement, his health had deteriorated in recent days.

Fernndez was widely regarded as the last living legend of the Mexican ranchera, the style of song deeply rooted in the values ​​and traditions of rural Mexico. He sang about honor and court, cockfighting and rodeos, love and heartbreak while wearing the elegantly embroidered costume of the charro, the chivalrous cowboy of Mexico, and accompanied by an ensemble full of mariachis.

Over a six-decade career, his voice has become synonymous with Mexico itself. His velvety baritone was instantly recognizable, and his songs made their way into the daily lives of Mexicans and Mexican lovers around the world through the soundtrack of weddings and quinceaeras, baptisms, birthdays and funerals.

He was also the quintessential symbol of the Mexican macho. His thick mustache, dyed black long after his hair had turned white, was a punctuation under the edge of his broad-shouldered sombreros. At concerts, he carried a pistol in his hip, and sang for hours, soaked in sweat. Just when it looked like he was going to finish, he took a sip of tequila and sang again.

“He sang for as long as people wanted him to sing,” said Leila Cobo, vice president of Billboard magazine. “And I think that commitment to his fans that said, ‘I’m yours for the take,’ just had a huge impact.”

In many ways, his image was perfectly suited and a product of Mexico’s patriarchal culture. But Fernndez has also given up on some of the expectations that Mexican culture places on its men that they are walls of stoicism, suppressing the emotion. His songs dripped with a rare vulnerability, and in many of them he openly cried, breathlessly as he drowned in the pain of bitter grief.

“He would sing these songs with so much pathos and so much emotion, that grown men would cry, and he would cry,” Cobo said. “Maybe because he was such a macho man, he could cry. And that made him all the more iconic and legendary.”

Fernndez was born in 1940, in a small town in the central breeding state of Jalisco. As a child, his family moved to Tijuana, where he worked odd jobs washing cars, digging ditches, shining shoes, and pouring foundations for houses in some of the city’s early suburbs.

He started singing in bars and restaurants at age 19 and eventually returned to Guadalajara and Mexico City, where he convinced the label’s executives to record his music. His first hit, in 1969, was “Tu Camino y El Mo”, a nostalgic ballad about unrequited love.

Over the decades, he would have had many more. He has recorded dozens of albums that have sold millions of copies and won three Grammys.

But he always emphasized his humble origins and felt an affinity with the poor, working-class and rural populations of Mexico. He performed in massive concert arenas as well as cockfighting arenas and pits.

And he became an important icon for Mexican immigrants to the United States and around the world who discovered that his music transported them to the ranches and towns they had reluctantly left in search of overseas opportunities. .

His longevity and popularity as a singer has been remarkable, spanning generations, said Jose Anguiano, professor of popular music at California State University, Los Angeles. His immense popularity, even among young Mexicans and Mexicans today, said Anguiano, owes much to the timelessness of his recordings, but also to the way in which Mexican families have relied on his music to renew. constantly their pride in Mexico and Mexican culture. .

“He was not only singing for us, but also for our uncles, our parents and our grandmothers,” Anguiano said. “So there is this immense sense of loss for what it means for the culture.”