Vicente Fernndez, El Rey of Mexican music Ranchera, died at 81





Vicente Fernndez, the mighty tenor whose songs of love, loss and patriotism inspired by life in rural Mexico have made him endearing to generations of fans as El Rey, the king of traditional music ranch, died Sunday morning. He was 81 years old. His death was announced in a post on their official Instagram account, who did not give a cause or indicate where he died. He had been hospitalized for months after a spinal injury he sustained in August, according to previous articles from the account. Accompanied by his mariachi band, Mr. Fernndez introduced ranchera music, originating from the ranches of Mexico in the 19th century, to the rest of Latin America and beyond. In his signature charro outfit and intricately embroidered sombrero, a celebration of the genre’s origins in the countryside, he has performed in some of the world’s greatest venues.

He recorded dozens of albums and hundreds of songs during a career that spanned six decades. Its enduring popularity has been reflected in a series of industry accolades, including a place in the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, three Grammy Awards and eight Latin Grammy Awards. He has sold tens of millions of copies of his albums and appeared in dozens of films.

He was known to give epic concerts for hours on end, commune directly with his fans, and drink sips from the liquor bottles offered to him. Known affectionately as Chente, he would tell his audience that as long as you keep clapping, your Chente won’t stop singing. Reviewing a 1995 performance at Radio City Music Hall for the New York Times, Jon Pareles wrote that Mr. Fernndez sang with opera power and melodrama, flexing his fiery tenor into prodigious crescendos and vibrato that could s ‘to register on the Richter scale. He continued to give marathon performances until he was 70 years old. During a 2008 concert at Madison Square Garden, Mr. Fernndez held court for three hours. A lingering note delivered in his lively, albeit slightly weathered tenor, might silence audiences, Jon Caramanica wrote in his review of The Times. Vicente Fernndez was born on February 17, 1940 in Huentitn El Alto, in the state of Jalisco, in west-central Mexico. His father, Ramn Fernndez, was a breeder and his mother, Paula Gmez de Fernndez, stayed at home to raise their son.

He grew up watching morning movies featuring Mexican ranchera singer Pedro Infante, an early influence. At 8, he received his first guitar and began to study folk music. He left school in fifth grade and then moved with his family to Tijuana after their cattle ranching business collapsed. He told the Los Angeles Times in 1999 he did all he could, laying bricks and shining shoes, and even doing the dishes. I’ve always said that I got to where I am not by being a great singer, but by being stubborn, by being tenacious, by being stubborn, Mr. Fernndez said. He went to a public square in Guadalajara called Mariachi Plaza, where he performed for tips, he told the Los Angeles Times. His career took off after winning a competition called La Calandria Musical at the age of 19, he said in a interview 2010 with KENS 5 from San Antonio. He moved to Mexico City where he sang in restaurants and at weddings, and unsuccessfully performed at local record companies. The labels appealed soon after the death in 1966 of Javier Sols, one of Mexico’s most popular singers specializing in bolero and ranchera music. Mr Fernndez went on to record his first albums, including hits like Volver, Volver, which elevated him to a level of fame he never envisioned, he told KENS 5. Others successes, of which El Rey and Lstima as seas ajena, would follow. When I started my career, I always had the confidence that I would one day get there, but I never imagined I would reach the heights the public has placed me at, Mr Fernndez said. His public statements sometimes got him in trouble in his later years, such as when he said in a 2019 interview that he turned down a liver transplant because he feared that the donated organ might come from a homosexual or a drug addict. Earlier this year, He apologized after being seen in a video touching a female fan’s chest without her consent as they posed for a photo.

Mr. Fernndez married Mara del Refugio Abarca Villaseor in 1963. She survives him, along with the couple’s children, Vicente, Gerardo, Alejandra and Alejandro, a Grammy-nominated ranchera performer. When asked if a routine or exercise was key to his longevity as an artist, Mr Fernndez told KENS he walked every day for an hour and rode a horse when he was at home. him in his ranch. But when he was on tour, he said, I don’t leave hotels. Still, it keeps me healthy, he said. My voice is well rested. When I hear the applause from the audience, I don’t know where the voice is coming from, but it does for three hours. You will have to ask God to find out how he blesses me each time.

