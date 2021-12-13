I wish I could play at Qutub: Nikhita Gandhi | Bollywood

New Delhi

She is originally from the city of fun, Kolkata, but singer-songwriter Nikhita Gandhi admits that almost all of her summer vacation was spent in the heart of India, namely Delhi. My maternal grandparents lived here, plus many of my cousins. So Delhi has become like a home from home for me, says the artist who is all the rage for tracks like Raabta, Qaafirana and more recently Jugnu.

Delhi is my second home

In the city, recently, to perform an operation, she took some time to get to the Qutub Minar, and memories of her childhood came back to her. She remembers, I was little or not when I visited. I have visited all of Delhi’s iconic landmarks and it’s nice to make new memories here as an adult now. Qutubs a place my mom loved to go, so there is a special knit… I used to stay mostly in Delhi Cantt space as a lot of my family are in the military and navy. My mother is from Ashok Vihar, and once again my grandparents were teachers, so I spent time with them around the north campus. Half of my faculty in Kolkata eventually enrolled in Delhi College. I did not continue my studies at DU, which has a campus life that would have been good. However, much later, I attended a DU school party. And even now, as I head back to town, it seems pretty unimaginable to revisit the place I call my second home, as a singer.

Nikhita Gandhi calls Qutub Minar as a monument that she says she has a special connection with and wishes she could participate in the trendy Qutub contest someday. (Photo: Manoj Verma / HT)

Just as much is his fondness for the city. Anytime I was in Delhi and one of the many songs enjoyed at the airport might be Raabta as it had just been released, it might be such a cool feeling for me that my song is enjoying! It’s good to come back to this metropolis as a discerning singer now. I want to be able to play in a cultural setting like Qutub, in the city to which I have a deep reference, says the 30-something.

There is a pleasure in getting Sarojini

An avowed frequent client of some of Delhi’s better known markets, she is very well aware of what is going on there. Sarojini is a giant custom. I actually bought from Sarojini, who didn’t? If anyone says they haven’t, those are lies, Gandhi quipped, including, it’s more like a nostalgic reminiscence now. My older cousin liked it a lot, and I was quite young, so I copy what everyone else was doing. And it was a pleasure to shop for so many problems simply 100-200. It’s so much fun that there are still these issues in my wardrobe that I bought 10 years ago from Sarojini!

Air pollution leaves me with kharash

However, what worries her at any time when she returns to the capital is the increasing air pollution in the cities. Every time I go to Delhi I come back with a bit of kharash in my voice. I have so many cousins, nieces and nephews here who have respiratory problems because of the air pollution… In fact, the winter before the primary containment, I had already started to wear masks because I returned often in Delhi, and before going out, I needed to assume twice because the air pollution is dangerous here. I don’t know if it’s ever going to go higher. I feel like I’m going to stay with my masks, even if everything (Covid scenario) returns to normal.

We are responsible if subsequent lockout occurs

However, point out the Omicron variant phrases to him or her, and she or he quickly expresses his concern: Anytime I’m in an airport, I need to notify at least 10 people, take care of social distancing, and put on their masks accordingly. huddle together. I really want to see this transformation. Otherwise, we are responsible if the subsequent lockdown occurs because individuals are simply not following the essential Covid etiquette.

Highlighting the unfavorable influence of Covid-19 on the music world, Gandhi laments how it has been a very difficult time for everyone, especially throughout the second wave. She is happy with the improvement of the situation and assures that although many people are vaccinated, we should always continue to put on masks because we no longer wish to go down this road. And I don’t want to see another lockdown because it has affected the livelihoods of so many musicians and people from all walks of life. So many musicians left Bombay because they couldn’t continue! It will break my heart to see this happen once more.

