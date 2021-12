West Side Story fails to elicit a box office rumble

Maybe, who knows ? This is what to say (or sing) forever when asked how much anxiety over the omicron variant of COVID-19 played into the disappointing box office returns for Steven spielbergs new adaptation of West Side Story. The film received a ton of press (some corporate synergy led to a huge20/20special), and the reviews have been great, with a93 percenton rotten tomatoes and a86on metacritics. It has also won awards from the first groups of critics. TheNational Board of Review nominatedRachel Zeglerbest actress of the year, and the New York Film Critics CirclegaveJanusz Kaminskithe prize for the best photograph. Cinemascore, which surveys outgoing ticket buyers, even said the musicalgot an Abased on their metrics. Unfortunately, there weren’t many people who went to the movies to see it. Varietyreporteda $ 10.5million weekend for the movie that as someone who cherishes this movie looks like a giant Krup to you! of an unfair world to Spielberg, Kaminski, screenwriterTony kushner, 90 years oldRita moreno, and his Zegler co-stars,Ansel Elgort,Ariana DeBose,David alvarez, andMike faist(Not to mention the minds of Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein, Jerome Robbins and Arthur Laurents.)Varietyadds that the studio (Disney, via 20th Century) spent more than $ 100 million on the project. West Side Story is currently showing only in theaters. For a little anecdotal and unscientific market research, my baby boomer parents, who went to the movies once a week or more, were determined to doWest Side Storytheir great comeback vaxxed, boosted and masked in the cinema. Then news of omicron hit (plus word that a vaccinated family friend contracted the virus), and they came back to well, well, watch it streaming. The specific streaming availability dates haven’t been announced, but Decider, who has his eye on this sort of thing, suggests he could land on HBO Max and Disney + in mid-January. While tickets for Spider-Man: No Path Home can I have to settle in record time (and they are going for ridiculous numbers on the resale market), West Side StoryS performance suggests that non-superhero and non-horror films may continue to face obstacles in our current dystopian landscape. More great stories from Vanity Fair Who the hell cares about Adam McKay? (We do, and with good reason)

