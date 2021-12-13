Entertainment
Lucky to have the freedom to express myself: Divya Dutta | Bollywood
National award-winning actress and writer Divya Dutta was in Chandigarh to deliver a speech at Literati-21, the Chandigarh literature festival, at UT Guest House on Sunday.
She told the Hindustan Times about her writings, her films and more.
Speaking on this Literati Year’s Theme, Divya says: In these times it’s all about hope, so this Literati Year’s Theme of Manifesting Hope is a positive headline because the way we think , work and express ourselves to the world must manifest hope because that is what drives us through the trials of life.
On its writing curve of Me and mom at The stars in my sky: those who brightened up my cinematic journey, she said, After the first book, everyone asked me what I was going to come up with next. And when I thought it was time to write again about what excites me the most and which happens to be my world of movies and the people who have made a difference in my journey.
More power for women writers
Everyone has their own journey, but there are always a few people who are worth it, making you smile, patting your back, saying the right words at the right time, all that and more. You work with these people, you meet them, you have fun with them, but you don’t often talk to them about your gratitude. So this book is all about it and I’m overwhelmed with the answer, Dutta says.
In her journey as a female writer, she says, I am a lucky woman to have the freedom to express myself as I wish as an actress and now as a writer. It’s a liberating feeling. Being recognized for it is even more so. I feel so good to see so many women writers at literature festivals, it’s really encouraging.
She reveals that she is working on many upcoming films, including a Dibakar Banerjee film, Aankh Micholi, Dhaakad, Sharmaji Ki Beti, two web shows, two short films and two films in English.
Play by heart
I never want to be stereotypical because if that happens I will be bored. And if I’m bored, I won’t be able to enjoy my job. So my mantra is I read a script or hear it and if my heart jumps for joy I know I want to do it. These days, such incredible stories are written and roles so brilliant played that you feel lucky to have such diverse roles to play, the actor says.
Of all the work she’s done so far, Veer-Zaara and Delhi-6, she said, were the most difficult and interesting roles because they were innovative, required a lot of language preparation and homework to get into character. So these two films are the closest to his heart.
On the scenario of the current Punjabi cinema, the girl Ludhiana says: I am very happy with the current scene. I am part of one of the movies under the production of Gippy Grewals called Earth, which will be released on Mother’s Day. I’m so happy to see such different movies of different genres being made here.
I used to think that only comedy films are now produced in Punjabi cinema, but even in the comedy genre I see that they are very different films. Audiences want it and the creators do it, so it makes me happy and proud, she says.
City Beautiful connection
On her Chandigarh connection, she said: This is the city of my childhood. This is the place that gave me opportunities. As a student, I was affiliated with the University of Punjab and won the award for best actor at the youth festival and another award for best speaker. So, Chandigarh gave me chances and told me that I was recognized and applauded. And this city has always been close to me because of its excellent balance between urban life and the warmth that we Punjabis have.
Also, I shot my first two films here, Train to Pakistan and Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh. So that’s another great connection, concludes the Bhaag actor Milkha Bhaag.
