Interview with the vampire: when Anne Rice fought Hollywood over cruise control

Interview With The Vampire (R16, 122mins) Directed by Neil Jordan ***

In Leslie Nielsens, a pretty brilliant fake biography The bare truth, he claims that Peter OToole told him that the only reason the desert-set Laurence of Arabia was made, was to increase sales of cold drinks in movie theaters.

While we could level the same load this year Dune, this 1994 adaptation of Anne Rices (who died on December 11 at the age of 80) The beloved first novel of 1976 kept many candy bar purchases intact.

The first 20 minutes of Neil Jordans’ two-hour gothic horror are so filled with scenes of a bleeding animal munching on that even the biggest eater of his industrial bucket of popcorn has gotten rid of his industrial bucket. of popcorn. In fact, a scene involving a rat was so upsetting that it even caused moviegoers to pass out on several occasions at the Dunedin multiplex where I worked (a feat that is only matched by THIS needle scene. in pulp Fiction). Even Oprah reportedly left a screening.

For those unfamiliar with Rices’ story, Christian Slaters (second choice for the role after the untimely death of River Phoenixs before Halloween) an anonymous interviewer is summoned to a hotel room by a mysterious stranger named Louis (Brad Pitt , in one of his very first stars – making roles). He has a terrible story to tell, that of 200 years of hell as a vampire.

We’re then transported back to the 1790s, where Louis first met Lestat (Tom Cruise, a controversial choice Rice initially very publicly hated). Instead of committing suicide, he offers Louis the opportunity to live forever (which the latter is not really grateful for). Vamping across America, the couple then bestowed their immortal gift on a young kid Claudia (Kirsten Dunst), before heading to Paris, the supposed home of the world’s vampires.

Provided Tom Cruise was certainly not author Anne Rices’ first choice to play Lestat.

In addition to providing the source material, Rice also wrote the script, which quickly becomes evident from the always prosaic dialogue the lead duo have to spout. However, it is also clear that other forces demanded changes. Cruises Lestat is nowhere near as pitiful a creature as the one depicted in the book. This has the unfortunate effect of leaving us with no sympathy for the demons lurking inside (well maybe just a little bit for Louis and Dunsts’ young Vampyr).

Then there is the problem of the dial tone. Is it meant to be some lavish period drama, pure horror, or a camp comedy? All three elements are present, leaving the viewer more than a little confused. It works best, however, as a drama, especially when we see Louis battling his own animal instincts, although this is often undermined by Lestats’ cheap one-liners.

Watching it for the first time in 1994, it all reminded me of Canadian comedy duo Wayne and Shuster, who on one of their audio recordings interviewed a vampire who bemoaned the Hollywood treatment of his species. He wanted leeches to be able to star in Technicolor musicals (this and Bram stokers dracula are probably about the closest to the dream factory).

Provided Kirsten Dunst shines as Interview with the Vampires, pint-sized bloodsucker Claudia.

That said, there are some great performances, with 10-year-old Dunst (The power of the dog) starring as a young woman who never gets old. She manages to convey inner aging beautifully, developing psychologically from a precocious youth to an embittered woman that she will never grow physically.

With his pouting looks and dismal tales, Pitt also shines, while Antonio Banderas is a stage thief as the leader of the Paris vampire theater troupe, injecting much-needed spice into the sometimes pale story.

As for Cruise, despite Rices’ flip-flop involving a double-page commercial ad right before the film’s release, I personally think she got it right the first time around. Like The observer let’s say it at the time, this is a camp performance to rival Adam Wests TV Batman. Which would be more than good if this were an Austin Powers-like pastiche, something that Mel Brooks would attempt a year later, with mixed success, in Dracula: dead and I love him (with a Leslie Nielsen). The tone of the film changes each time Cruise is onscreen. We notice that the film resumes when Lestat disappears for an hour, then comes back down on his return.

Provided Interviewer Christian Slaters listens to Louis (Brad Pitt) ‘s tale of misfortune.

Jordan and Rice also squander the brilliant Stephen Rea (The crying game). His main Paris vampire henchman seems to exist only as an added threat, rather than fulfilling a meaningful objective.

Interview isn’t a terrible movie, but it’s extremely spotty and hasn’t aged well compared to eras of other lofty horrors like Dracula drivers or Kenneth Branaghs Mary shelley Frankenstein. His legacy will be that he gave the world Dunst, turned Pitt into a superstar, and reminded us that the seemingly superhuman Cruise definitely had his limits as an actor.

Interview with the vampire is now available for rental on iTunes, GooglePlay and YouTube.