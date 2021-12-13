Kate McKinnon returns to SNL as Dr Anthony Fauci





For the first seven episodes of its current season, Saturday Night Live was without the services of Kate McKinnon while she was working on other projects. This had temporarily deprived the show of one of its most prolific impressionists, and although other cast members helped fill the void, SNL wasted no time in getting McKinnon back to work when he returned. This weekend’s episode, for which pop star Billie Eilish was both host and musical guest, began with McKinnon returning to the role of Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the foremost infectious disease expert. of the country, in a speech where she addressed concerns about the rise of the Omicron coronavirus variant. But first, McKinnon asked, do people still think I’m sexy or are we done with this? When people see me on TV they think it can’t be good. And their kids think, wow, that Elf on the Shelf is getting old. She then presented a series of short scenes meant to dramatize real-life scenarios that people might find themselves in this holiday season.

In the first, Mikey Day played a potential customer at a restaurant who had lost his vaccination card. So you’re banned from society, her hostess Heidi Gardner told her. Have fun living in the woods. (Like Fauci, McKinnon helpfully commented on their interaction, you can get a replacement card. I think so.)

In other scenes, Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim played an airline passenger and flight attendant, and Kyle Mooney and Melissa Villaseor played a mall’s Santa Claus. and a child hoping to sit on his lap. Another scene that McKinnon said involved two brothers who were unemployed on Christmas Day turned out to represent former New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (Pete Davidson) and recently fired CNN host Chris Cuomo (Andrew Dismukes ). We both lost our jobs, Davidson said, stopping to add, because of Covid. Cecily Strong and Chloe Fineman appeared as Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, both wielding assault rifles, and Aidy Bryant played Senator Ted Cruz, describing himself as the nutcase with a beard.

At the conclusion of the sketches, McKinnon tried to find common ground. Clearly, this country is divided, she said. But I think we all agree on at least a few things. We all want to spend time with our families. Bryant stepped in, Or send him solo back to Cancun. Davidson observed, family is all we have. Yeah, Dismukes added. Since two weeks. Dose of the holiday spirit of the week

If the various decorations and poinsettias around Studio 8H did not already remind you that it was a Christmas episode of SNL, the holiday atmosphere was quickly imposed by this sketch in which Villaseor and Alex Moffat played a couple watching the Christmas cards on their refrigerator come to life. . Supporters included Fineman and Day as parents to a particularly fertile Christian family; Yang and Kenan Thompson as a middle-aged gay couple with a long-lasting dog; and Punkie Johnson, who prompted Miley Cyrus (playing herself) to pose with her for a photo.

Social media parody of the week

What is the shortest length of time an SNL character can exist? A sketch? A little bit of the Weekend Update office? How about a single joke? It is a mathematical riddle that is put to the test in this segment which sends out viral video site TikTok and features a seemingly endless stream of single-serve characters. Watch for Fineman as a conspiracy theorist obsessed with the Blake Livelys outfit; Eilish as a dancing nurse oblivious to her own patients; Aristotle Athari as a stand-up comic who doesn’t handle heckling very well; James Austin Johnson (we think?) As something called Homer Simpson ASMR; and maybe 20 or 30 other pieces that we maybe missed. Weekend Update Jokes of the Week

At the Weekend Update office, presenters Colin Jost and Michael Che made headlines for the week, including the guilty verdict in the Jussie Smollett trial and Critic of Vice President Kamala Harris. Jost started: On Thursday, a Chicago jury declared Jussie Smollett to be really bad at acting. Smollett was convicted of charges relating to the staging of a hate crime. This is the worst hate crime staged since my all-Christian production of Fiddler on the Roof. And in the legal news where someone is sure not to be convicted, Donald Trump is under investigation for fraud by the New York attorney general, who wants to take Trump under oath on January 7. But come on, January 7? It’s the day after his big birthday. [A picture of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is shown onscreen.] What continued: A former member of Vice President Kamala Harris’ staff says she often fails to read briefing materials and is unprepared for meetings, according to a new report. It’s really amazing to finally see someone in the White House who’s like me. After the tree outside Fox News headquarters was set on fire by a homeless man, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt said: This Scrooge is not going to make it. And nothing has ever explained Fox News better than a rich white lady calling a homeless Scrooge. Five minutes before the end of the credits Sketch of the week

Your reward for getting to the end of the show was this looped segment starring McKinnon and Eilish in a promotional video for a completely generic yet grossly reprehensible hotel chain called the Inn & Suites & Hotel Room Inn. Eilish’s brother Finneas comes forward as a chaotic valet (who does a few extra chores on the side) and Eilish states in his best tongue-in-cheek, see why Trip Advisor called us a stock photo in which you can sleep, as she and McKinnon try and fail to crack down.

