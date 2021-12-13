Chris Wallace leaves Fox News Channel for CNN

Chris Wallace, the longtime Washington reporter, announced his departure from the Fox News Channel at the end of his weekly program on Sunday, and will head to CNN’s next streaming service.

Wallace, whose Fox News contract ends this month, was considered the most impartial reporter at Fox News, a conservative outlet. An 18-year veteran of the channel, he was the host of his Fox News Sunday roundtable show.

Eighteen years ago, the bosses at Fox promised me that they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked, Wallace said on his show. And they kept that promise. I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories that I consider important, to hold the leaders of our country to account. It was a great ride.

The surprising departure makes Wallace the latest in a series of high-profile cable news stars to leave their long-standing positions.

Brian Williams left MSNBCs The 11th Hour on Thursday, ending a 28-year run on NBC News. Rachel Maddow is expected to end her daily duties of hosting prime-time programs on the same channel in 2022, although she will remain with parent company NBCUniversal.

CNN fired prime-time host Chris Cuomo on December 4, following the release of a New York State Attorney General’s report detailing his heavy involvement in the defense of his brother, Andrew, the former governor who resigned after allegations of sexual harassment.

Wallace was not Fox News’ most popular personality because he never had a daily schedule. But his tough, two-sided approach has given the channel a patina of journalistic respectability often used to deflect criticism from its mainstream opinion leaders.

Wallace brought gravity to special events and election coverage on Fox News. He is the only network presenter to host a presidential debate, assuming the role in 2016 and 2020.

Wallace has long said he was immune to the right-wing rhetoric from Fox News commentators and never publicly criticized the organization. He was reported to be among reporters in the Washington bureau who voiced concerns over the Tucker Carlsons January 6 insurgency documentary series, which prompted a conspiracy theory suggesting government involvement. .

Two Washington-based contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, left Fox News because of the Carlson programs, which aired on Fox Nation.

But according to a Fox News rep, Wallace is leaving because he has a desire to try something new.

A CNN representative confirmed that Wallace is joining the CNN + streaming service. He will be a Washington-based presenter and will have a daily schedule on the service, scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Wallace, 74, may appear occasionally on cable channel CNN to provide political analysis, but his starring role will be on CNN +, where he is the biggest name hired to date. He will not be a candidate or even a replacement for the prime-time vacancy created by Cuomo’s dismissal, according to a CNN executive familiar with the plans who was not authorized to speak in public.

Earlier this year, CNN + also hired Kasie Hunt, a longtime Washington-based NBC News correspondent.

Wallace is the son of legendary CBS News reporter Mike Wallace. He worked for NBC News and ABC News before joining Fox News in 2003. He worked as an intern on his father’s network and was a correspondent for WBBM, the CBS station in Chicago.

Wallace was known as the Fox News reporter who harshly shunned conservative guests who expected friendly treatment, often generating viral moments on social media.

Wallace told his associates that while the reports of his concerns about Carlsons Jan. 6 documentary were accurate, he was treated well at Fox News and was generally happy during his tenure there. Company insiders said management did not want him to leave.

But its release adds to the tale that Fox News is losing journalists troubled by the direction of the networks.

Shepard Smith, a popular figure within Fox News, gave up one of the biggest newscast salaries ($ 15 million a year) in 2019, after growing increasingly unhappy with the intensity of the pro-Donald Trump rhetoric from Carlson and host Sean Hannity. Smith joined CNBC in 2020 to host a nightly newscast.

This year, Fox News fired its political director, Chris Stirewalt, following reaction from Tory viewers and Trump to his coverage of the 2020 election, when he called out Arizona state for Joe. Biden, a victory that put the Democrat on the path to victory.

Fox News said Stirewalts’ job was cut during a company restructuring. But the veteran political analyst said in a Los Angeles Times op-ed that pressure from viewers unhappy about Trump’s loss was a factor.

When I defended Biden’s call in the Arizona election, I became the target of murderous rage from consumers enraged at not having their views confirmed, Stirewalt said.

Cherie Grzech, a longtime Fox News Washington office executive, left in June to join NewsNation, the cable news channel launched last year by Nexstar Media Group.

As for Wallaces’ replacement, Fox News Sunday will look to a rotating group of internal names, including Shannon Bream, Harris Faulkner, Bill Hemmer, Bret Baier, John Roberts and Martha MacCallum, until a permanent moderator is appointed. Roberts, a former White House correspondent who co-hosts a two-hour daily block, is seen as a top candidate by insiders.

Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott has demonstrated her ability to develop opinion leaders and shows that have a strong appeal to the channels’ loyal audience, allowing her to maintain the top spot in the ratings. listen to all cable networks. But fulfilling the Wallaces role with an outside hire would be a test of the networks’ ability to attract a strong and reputable journalist without partisan political background.

One factor in Scott’s favor is the company’s willingness to pay well. Wallace was making at least $ 5 million a year, placing him in the highest income bracket among Washington journalists.