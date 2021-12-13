



[The following contains spoilers for HBO Maxs And Just Like That…, but come on. If youve been on the internet at all in the last week you definitely know what were talking about here.] So Peloton is really pissed off about what happened on HBO Maxs Sex and the city the comeback And just like that …, eh? For those who missed it somehow, the show’s first episode ended with the death of Chris Noth’s character Mr. Big, who suffered a heart attack while he was riding his Peloton bike. The company known for attaching screens to exercise bikes and for oddly toxic ad campaigns (more on that in a moment) released a statement the next day that basically said nuh-uh, riding a Platoon makes you healthy! and revealed that HBO Max had actually lied a little bit when he got permission to use a squad on the show just another step in his campaign to keep death a secret, like how Chris Noth actually attended the funerals of his characters so the audience wouldn’t understand. It seemed to be the end, because who cares about the feelings of the Platoons, but it turns out that Peloton really cares about the feelings of the Pelotons. It matters so much, in fact, that the company has spent the last two days working with Ryan Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort to create a And just like that …parody ad featuring none other than Chris Noth. The clip isn’t anything special, but it ends with Reynolds himself doing a quick voiceover in which he lists all the health benefits of driving a Pelotonso nuh-uh, riding a Peloton makes you healthy, in other words. It’s a bit silly and a bit desperate, but perhaps the strangest thing is that this isn’t the first time that Reynolds and Peloton have crossed paths. Waaay in 2019, when Pelotons’ crass ad campaign about a husband buying his wife a Platoon and then watching her spend a miserable year in training became a meme, Reynolds asked the woman for the ad (an actor named Monica Ruiz) to play in a parody advertisement for his company Aviation Gin. So, facing yet another PR disaster, like we haven’t seen since the slow cooker lobby had to say they don’t really explode!Platoon enlisted the help of an ancient enemy. Does Ryan Reynolds Need The Money So Much? is aviation Gin not moving like before? Damn, does Chris Noth need the money that badly? Was he just free this weekend and thought that would be a good way to maybe get a free platoon? We just hope the next person to come after Peloton will think twice. Nobody wants to face a meteoric response like Peloton is Right For You, in fact.

