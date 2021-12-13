Bright and exhilarating Luminario ballet presents HARD AS A ROCK at Avalon Hollywood

The evening, at the fabulous Avalon Hollywood, which was once where they filmed The Hollywood Palace at the time, filled with pizazz, fabulous Hollywood theater sets, gorgeous people on and off stage, awards and honors awarded in appreciation, past laureate recipients present, and spectacular, moving and awe-inspiring performances, pushing the boundaries.

Every time I see the Luminario Ballet perform, I realize something new and intriguing about them.

Luminario Ballet is unique. He combines so many disciplines, and he does it incredibly well, with fervor, creativity, hard work and Judith FLEX Helle, the general and artistic director of this select group of gypsies. It is his sum of experiences that gives them their own unique mark. His career includes vaudeville, burlesque, ballet, jazz, modern, cirque du soleil, circus, gymnastics, aerial work, saloon … etc.

Unique ~ a sort of chameleon in the dance world.

It’s okey for me. I love the hype, buildup, pre-excitement, and satisfying delivery of anything you could possibly want and more. Or should I say glorified.

The influences of classical ballet training, Cirque du Soleil, Bella Lewinsky, Lula Washington, Rudy Gernreich, Ballet Maestro Stefan Wenta; the music from Led Zeppelin to Vivaldi, having traveled a lot, generational, just a multitude of things that make up the foundation and repertoire of this company.

The first part, the gala, the guests, the winners and the public, after serving the dinner, were able to attend the presentation of the trophies to the precious Renae Williams Niles (APAP Council, LA Phil, USC Kaufman School of Dance, Dance at the Music Center) Jamal Story (choreographer for Luminario since 2009, dancer with CHER, Motown the Musical, assistant chor. for The Color Purple w / Donald Byrd, dancer w / Complexions, DTH) and Bianca Sapetto, founding member of Luminario Ballet , from Cirque du Soleil, and her husband, NIN guitarist Robin Finck who co-created “LedZAerial” with Judith in 2002.

Judith and her co-host, Grasan Kingsberry, did the honors, leading each winner to receive their trophy, with fun and interesting discussions throughout, including a silent auction that they cleverly announced from the stage. The recipients were honored for their dedication, contributions and tireless efforts to dance and the Luminario Ballet. Everyone had time on stage where anecdotes were exchanged as we learned about their relationships and the artistry of these inductees.

“If the walls could scream” started the presentation part of the dance. Choreographed by Jamal Story, with an interesting combination of music from composers Phillip Glass, Photek, Mumadji and Nina Simone; dancers Anais Blake, Adrian Hoffman, Chasen Greenwood, Kelly Vittetoe, Nicholas Sipes and Sadie Black have teamed up through different combinations and short scenarios of couples or threesomes in stages of relationships, highlighting beautiful lifts, solid cutting edge work, clean lines, pretty arm ports, technically complex groundwork and jumps. Exciting the ins and outs of romance through their movements with panache, it painted a picture of how love can be so wonderful yet so confusing.

The second offering was the film “L’Invalide”, which I had the privilege to see again earlier this year, conceived, choreographed and directed by Judith FLEX Helle, on which she worked at the start of the pandemic. This incredible work will blow your mind. That night it was watched on a big screen on stage with screens on either side of the house, where images, art, and swirling effects that complemented the film also worked, making it seem like a multimedia, dreamy and psychedelic event. Loosely based on Lewis Caroll’s “Alice in Wonderland”, we set off on a fantastic journey with our main character. The musical selections used were “Black Rabbit” by Prince Fatty and ShaniceShneice, “Angelica in Delirium” by GOL and “I Lie” by David Lang. The phenomenal dance performers were Shannon Beach (aerial presentation, contortionist, dancer, actress), Alexander Stabler, Jasmine Perry, Miguel Reyes Santiago and Sadie Black.

The following link will take you to my original review of “L ‘Invalide”:

/ bwwdance / article / BWW-Review-Luminario-Ballet-and-Judith-Flex-Helle-Premiere-Dance-Film-L-INVALIDE-at-Madrid-Theater-20210504 .

You can also watch the captivating 12-minute film @ https://luminarioballet.org/movie .

There was an unlisted interlude piece in the program, a touching solo from Jamal Story, which matched a voiceover monologue by Barak Obama. In front of a white canvas, he played and danced the words of dialogue, in a very demanding, controlled, determined manner, evoking the theme of veterans, struggles, loss, heroism; accentuating some strengths with jump splits, wonderful ground work and even a back-flip at the end.

The next piece, “Six Feet A-Heart,” began with four dancers in four different locations on stage, dressed in varying degrees of red, making bold moves under the spots. Peaked Sadie Black and male dancers Adrian Hoffman, Nicholas Sipes and Chasen Greenwood then performed to Music, “Ache” by Emawk. Again, they changed position and formation, constantly moving, in different groups and pairs. The dancers were extremely clean because they worked so well with each other and like the first track it seemed to be about love, romance, and closeness. The syncopated rhythm of the music gave the dancers a precise feel as they moved closer to each other on the floor or lifted another dancer into a lunge to exit.

The fourth showing was a solo, “Mutatio “, choreographed and performed by the guest artist Alexander’s stable to “Changer” by The Deftones. On stage, an oversized wooden bunk bed sits. As the lights come on, we see a dancer curled up in a tight ball under the bed. There follows an intense internal and external struggle for him to find the right positions to fight his way to the top and escape this madness. His movements are sometimes frantic, sometimes slow and even, as he shows his flexibility, strength, balance, power and agility by doing gymnastic pear trees, pear trees, lunges, upside down, all very controlled, somehow balanced at a diagonal angle with his legs off the ground and out to the side. Some seemingly impossible positions flowing from one to the other with the rock accents and groove of the music, he seems constantly trapped, until he finally triumphs, slowly straightening up as the music and the lights go on. fade away. Fascinating to watch!

“Sanctity” began with the three cinema screens showing images of the universe, stars and celestial images, a singer on stage (Morgan Sorne, performing the music he composed) and the beautiful and majestic entrance of The aerial Alicia Cutaia, in a white and airy dress. As she was lifted in her rig, as she twisted, turned, the video was also playing, it was a grand panorama of truly amazing aerial art in motion. The exciting aerial choreography was performed by Bianca Sapetto-Finck, one of the laureates and founding member. With such ease Alicia Cutaia jumped in summer, balancing on toes, lunge with feet in straps, did overhead wheels and entered a backbend followed by double attitude spins. It was a remarkable mix of visual and sound saturation to see.

The grand finale of the gala performance was the premiere of Helle’s “Hard As A Rock”, choreographed to Vivaldi’s “Storm” and John Williams’ “Mombasa”. Dancers, Chasen Greenwood, Kelly Vittetoe, Nicholas Sipes, Sadie Black and acrobats Darielle Williams and Maya Kramer were everyone on fire. A mix of classical music and classical dance with intense and edgy film music and high-flying aerial work. Dressed in golden lamé leotards or briefs, showing a lot of skin otherwise, their feet in different styles of black socks, they performed aerial lifts, large circle throws, second turns and triple tempo pirouettes mainly allegro, not to miss a beat or a step and sell it all like nobody’s business. Adding in the aerial work it was a mind-blowing extravaganza and a perfect way to end this fabulous spectacle.

Well done for all the hard work, blood, sweat and tears, for so many years, especially the last two, and the abundant creativity that you continually present, Luminario Ballet!

Photos courtesy of Emerson Chen, Ted Soqui and Luminario Ballet