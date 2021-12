Orascom Pyramids Entertainment signs sponsorship agreement with Orange Egypt

As part of the cooperation protocol between the Supreme Council of Antiquities and Orascom Pyramids Entertainment, a plan has been defined to develop, operate and operate the visitor services on the Giza Pyramids Plateau. In accordance with the master plan developed by the company, Orascom Pyramids announces the signing of a one-year sponsorship agreement with Orange Egypt to provide intelligent and integrated communication solutions and services within the Pyramid Plateau in Giza. The sponsorship agreement ceremony was attended by Eng. Hesham Gadallah – Chairman and CEO of Orascom Pyramids Entertainment, General Ehab Salem – Deputy Minister of Financial and Administrative Affairs at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Mr. Ashraf Mohey – Director of the Giza Pyramids area, Mr. Stephan Richard – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orange SA, Alioune Ndiaye – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orange Africa and the Middle East, and Mr. Yasser Shaker – Chief Executive Officer of Orange Egypt. Worker teams from both companies were also on the list of respected participants. Ing. Hesham Gadallah, Chairman and CEO of Orascom Pyramids, said the agreement is part of the company’s plan to develop and increase the efficiency of services provided to visitors to the Giza Pyramids Plateau. It also offers the latest communication technology services to improve the overall visitor experience and make it more modern, enjoyable and easy for all foreign and Egyptian visitors. It will also rank the entire Giza Plateau as an incredible model that combines the originality and authenticity of the archaeological site with the contemporary feel of the latest modern technology. These technologies conform to the highest international standards in a way that befits the grandeur and prestige of the Giza Pyramid Plateau. Orascom Pyramids Entertainment (OPE) has developed a master plan in collaboration with the Supreme Council of Antiquities and the Department of Tourism and Antiquities. The plan aims to enhance the visitation space and offer multiple services to visitors. This includes the management, provision and operation of car parks, electric buses to transport visitors to the visit areas inside the pyramid plateau, a complex with high-end restaurants, recreation areas, a cultural arena, entertainment center, development and operation of visitor center, electric bus stations, catering shops, ambulances and first aid clinics, in addition to bazaars and gift and souvenir shops. – The end – About Orascom Pyramids Entertainment: Orascom Pyramids Entertainment (OPE) is an Egyptian joint stock company, a subsidiary of Orascom Investment Holding (OIH). The main activities of the company include the development, management and operations of providing tourism services for megaprojects. OPE is currently developing, managing, operating and providing tourist services in the Giza Pyramids Plateau visit area under a usufruct contract with the Supreme Council of Antiquities for a period of fifteen years.





