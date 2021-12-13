Denzel Washington cares about his job, not what Hollywood thinks

Denzel Washington has been a fixture in the film and television industries for nearly 40 years now. During this time, he captured the public’s attention with his stunning performances in front of the camera and his fascinating work behind. As an “old statesman” in the entertainment industry, you would think the actor has pretty much got Hollywood on board by this point. However, it seems he doesn’t think too much about it, as he prefers to focus more on work.
The Oscar winner is surely aware of where dreams come true, that’s for sure. Yet during his extensive interview with The New York Times, he explained that Hollywood is a place he doesn’t tend to focus on. And it doesn’t look like he’s planning to change that mindset anytime soon:
It can be hard to ignore the allure of bright lights and the glow of beautiful people, so it’s very impressive that the Training day Star was not swayed by that after all these years. The actor is very interesting in that he is absolutely not a recluse but does not get too involved in the daily comings and goings within Tinseltown. If you ask me, I would say he has found the right balance of stardom in his life. And as he ages, his popularity and desire to work more doesn’t seem to go away.
In 2020, Denzel Washington produced Ma Rainey’s black stockings (who reunited it with Chadwick Boseman), and the film was to critical acclaim. This year he had a starring role in a crime thriller The small things and should then take the lead role in the latest adaptation by Shakespeare Macbeth. He’s also set to mark the release of his final directorial effort, A newspaper for Jordan. Most would probably agree that the 66-year-old star is excellent and at the top of her game. But no matter what the audience thinks, they just care about doing what they feel in a creative way:
The star may still have a lot of work to do as an actor and director, but he’s also eager to take on another role. In the same New York Times story, he went on to say he was willing to mentor younger actors like his Macbeth tragedy co-starring, Corey Hawkins. And it seems that many have already benefited from his tutelage. Michael B. Jordan, who worked with him to A newspaper for Jordan, raved about what it was like to watch the director work. Jordan found the experience invaluable and believes it will influence his approach. his directorial debut with Creed 3.
And don’t think that young stars are the only ones who have learned Remember the titans alum. His Philadelphia cream co-starring, Tom Hanks, absorbed a lot of knowledge of him while working on the set of the acclaimed drama. Hanks remembers sitting next to him during the trial scenes and just watching the star get to work. As the Forrest Gump The actor said it enthusiastically, “It was an acting class thriller.”
It will be interesting to see what Denzel Washington does next, and whatever it is, he will surely put everything he has in it. Right now you can anticipate both A newspaper for Jordan and Macbeth’s tragedy opening in theaters on December 25. You can also consult some of Washington’s past movies via various streaming platforms.
