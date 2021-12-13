on this collaboration with Kate Bush and the duo’s latest album.

Antwan Patton does not stop. It’s been about three decades since he formed the Georgian rap duo OutKast with his high school friend Andr Benjaminaka Andr 3000, or Three Stacks, or Dookieblossumgame III and took the stage name of Big Boi. Together, Big and Dr forever transformed the sounds and symbols of hip-hop, incorporating funk, drum and bass and psychedelic rock to the futuristic beats underlying their twisting rhymes. The duo also helped elevate the sounds and slang of the South, at a time when the region was rejected by the east and west coasts, and put forward many of the creators of the legendary Dungeon Family collective: the Organized production powerhouse. Noize, the rapper-singer team Goodie Mob and the Purple Ribbon All-Stars supergroup, the latter of which paved the way for the solo hits of Killer Mike and Janelle Mona. Today, not only does the south have something to say, he also runs on 21st rap scene of the century. Atlanta trap music, which was inspired by the Dungeon family, exploded in the early 2000s and solidified its canonical position over the next decade, as artists like Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, and Migos showed off their unique styles. And that’s without talking about the future, who also debuted with Dungeon Family and maintained a decade-long streak of massively influential mixtapes and LPs.

But what about the icons now partly responsible for this? OutKast hasn’t released an album together since 2006 Idlewild, and although there was a reunion tour in 2014It has long been evident that Big and Dr are unlikely to bring Kast back anytime soon. Yet the two remain friends recently spotted together in an Oregon Ducks game to support Bigs son, a member of the team and have embarked on distinct and remarkable solo careers. Andr, of course, occasionally gives mind blowing guest versestars in movies and tv shows, and sometimes play the wooden flute at the Los Angeles airport, like we do. Big has been more prolific on the recording front, releasing acclaimed full projects and working with left-field artists like Phantogram and Little Dragon, as well as Southern legends like Ludacris and Currensy.

A longtime collaborator has been alongside Bigs throughout: Sleepy Brown, a member of Organized Noize who has also become one of the go-to guys on OutKasts, his singing voice you hear on So Fresh, So Clean and SpottieOttieDopaliscious, among others. This Friday, December 10, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown are releasing a new album together entitled The big pajama party; To mark the occasion, I spoke with Big and Sleep, as they both preferred to call themselves, on Zoom this week to discuss their latest collaboration, their creative process, and the long-rumored Bigs song with her favorite artist, Kate Bush. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Nitish Pahwa: The name of the disc is The big pajama party, which is obviously linked to your two stage names but alsoyou said it in other interviews, Bigto wake up in the middle of our moment. Is there another link here, under classic black The great sleep?

big boo: Absolutely not. Son Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, The big pajama party. You know what I’m talking about ? In front of a slumber party, man. Wake them up.

Sleeping Brown: We will, however, have sleepovers.

big boo: It’s all about the propagation of positive vibrations, you know? Music is meant to uplift and enlighten, and that’s what we were here to do.

You talked about how the album was inspired by the fact that you both toured and performed older hits like The Way You Move, and saw the huge audience response.

big boo: You mean timeless classics?

Sleeping Brown: Timeless classics. Yeah.

big boo: Yeah, you said older hits. What is that?

Oh I am sorry! I didn’t want to disrespect the music.

big boo: Oh, no, no, no, no. All good.

But like you said, you were inspired by performing these classics and seeing the reactions of the general public. Was the goal of this new album to try to evoke the sounds of the classics? Bring people back?

big boo: As a team that makes music, we are always trying to bridge the generation gap. So I think it’s the same thing: it’s bridging that gap between the young and the old. We always call our music family reunion music, because it’s the kind of thing you would play at a family reunion and everyone dance to it.

Sleep, are we going to have a solo album from you at some point?

Sleeping Brown: Yes sir. Certainly. Very excited about it. I know for a fact that’s exactly what’s gonna happen next Great slumber party. Definitely both doing solo records and then probably hitting the road again, because I’ll always be on the road.

Guess you would both work together on these respective solo albums?

big boo: Were going to work together until the end of time.

Sleeping Brown: All the way, man. We are still working together. It’s not going to stop.

big boo: No.

Sleeping Brown: It’s just to decide where the disc will go. That’s all.

I know The big pajama party had been in the works for a while. Did you start working on this album right after Boumverse, Bigs’ last solo project, released in 2017?

big boo: It was maybe a few years in the works, just getting on the road and rocking. There is a plethora of rhythms that we have stored. Being on a tour bus, riding and listening to beats, we love, Hey, let’s take this one. Lets get this one. Lets get that one. And right after a while, having a cohesive project together was the goal.

I know the pandemic has delayed the release and deployment of the album. Have you made any big changes in the meantime?

big boo: No. It was done before it all happened. We didn’t have to go back, we didn’t have to tweak the shit, we didn’t have to do anything. As far as the grooves and the subject matter go, that was what it was before it even happened. When you’re ahead of your time, man, you have time.

The organized group NoizeSleeps is a big part of this album, with Bald Gr8 and the people of Bigs Boom Boom Room Productions. What was it like bringing all these production groups together to create the sound of this record?

big boo: It’s just a natural progression, you know? They are like teachers preparing for the test. The beats are the tests, and we as writers and singers and funkateers are the students, and we just have to pass the test. It worked well, that’s for sure. We always choose the beats that no one else chooses, you know what I mean? It’s always the crap that no one gets. The ones we want or choose are the ones people ignore. We don’t want the same rhythms as everyone else. We want that other shit.

Had a lot of these beats been played by other rappers or other artists before you decided to use them?

Sleeping Brown: I think of a lot of the beats that Big had for a while. Lots of producers will give Big a lot of stuff, and on the tour bus, traveling from town to town, hell lets the playlist play. Well, just vibrate, and whichever catches our ear the most, come back to it or tag it and go ahead and listen. Lots of beats have been created especially for this band, like Baller. With this album, we worked with a lot of producers after hearing their stuff and we really, really liked it.

big boo: In the playlist, I could have 500 to 1000 beats from 10 or 15 years ago. Some songs sit and marinate. Like the beat of Cant Fall Asleep, I had this before I even made it Boumverse, but now was not the time. So some things, we put them in the pan and let them marinate, and years later it sounds different. Even the beat of The Way You Move, I had that for four or five years before I even put something in it and bring in Sleepy. So it’s all about the time, and it’s about the vibe and whatever your perception of it was at the time. The sound is not lacking. I just have to put your ass behind it. I got really bored and wrote the lyrics to them. This is the difficult part.

Is the writing process different from what it was in the past for OutKast and Dungeon Family and Organized Noize?

Sleeping Brown: I approach [writing] with the same state of mind. But I think I got a little faster with it, after doing this for so many years, especially with someone you vibrate so well with. I could sit next to Big, and Big be like, OK, that’s the vibe. I’m like, OK, and I sit down, and then I hit that vibe really quickly. With other people, I probably don’t write as fast.

big boo: As far as I’m concerned, the challenge is not to repeat things that you have recorded in the past. You have to push yourself. I don’t want the same pattern, the same cadence, the same melody. Each verse should sound different on the album. Everything has to be its own thing. For me, it might take me a day to write, or it might take three, four, five months to complete a verse. I could do half the verse and come back, jump to another song, then come back and feel the rest. It’s like you’re building a house and working on the bathroom and the kitchen and the garage and all that shit at the same time.

Homie, I have to ask a question about this: we had some recently confirmed your collaboration with Kate Bush, which has been a long time coming. More updates on this?

big boo: Yeah. Update says, you go get this Great slumber party album, and it’s like THE Legend of Zelda Where super mario bros. This will unlock the card. I don’t care anymore until you go get that motherfucker here and live with it, rock with it, and then it’s gonna unlock the map.

I hand in my Miranda card Debate of two critiques Dog powerSurprising and sneaky ending What is really going on with Stories from the West Side Unsubtitled Spanish and What’s Missing Why our fantasy of a dark and bloody Middle Ages is so hard to shake

Do you have any final words you would like to say to fans and listeners about the new album?

big boo: Yeah. I stank a lot. It’s been a while, I know they’ve been waiting for it. We teased him. Now you can have all the songs together and go up and down, man. Take advantage and see you on the road. And remember, you want that Kate Bush record? Go ahead and stream that motherfucker, do whatever you gotta do. And they will unlock the map. They are going to transform little Mario into big Luigi.

Sleeping Brown: We’re excited, man. We are excited. Everybody come out and play this album when you clean the house, play this album when you walk around, you know what I’m saying? Appreciate the whole thing, because it will take you on a nice little trip. Great sounds, great pleasure.