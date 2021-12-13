Jussie Smollett said jury did not accept hate crime charge





Trial juror Jussie Smollett said the 12-member panel did not think he was a very good actor when he appeared on the witness stand. The unidentified juror said the panel knew the “Empire” actor was lying when he testified at his trial for disorderly conduct – and found two brothers who claimed the actor paid them to put in more credible hate crime scene. She said the jury even felt he was doing the actor a service by finding him guilty of just five of the six counts of disorderly conduct he faced. told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It was not an easy decision,” the juror told the outlet. “You have the mother setting there. You feel bad. We did not know what the penalty would be. Are we going to send this guy to jail? “ Smollett, 39, has been accused of organizing the January 29, 2019 attack in Chicago by paying $ 3,500 to brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo to carry out the fake assault. Smollett, who is black and openly gay, said his attackers shouted homophobic and racist slurs and then filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. During the trial, the Osundairo said the attack was indeed a hoax. The jury found it was doing Jussie Smollett a favor by finding him guilty of only five of the six counts of disorderly conduct. Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service via Getty Images The jury deliberated for nine hours before delivering a verdict, but not because some thought he was innocent – they just wanted to be diligent in the deliberations. “It was not equally shared, but there were skeptics,” the juror said. “I just hope that [Smollett and his legal team] know that we went there with an open mind, ”she said. “I listened to both sides. We wanted to make sure that those who had doubts didn’t feel pressured. An unidentified juror said the panel knew Jussie Smollett was lying when he testified. Cheryl Cook / AP The jury considered that Ola Osundairo and her brother were more credible witnesses than Jussie Smollett. Scott Olson / Getty Images She said lead defense attorney Nenye Uche appeared to “just shoot from the hip,” while Special Prosecutor Dan Webb was more convincing, presenting a “seamless” case with a “methodical and laborious ”. Smollett’s witnesses were largely “character witnesses” who were unable to testify about the circumstances of the case, while police backed the state’s account, she said. She said the panel believed the Osundairos were not completely open in their testimony, but found them to be more credible witnesses than the besieged actor. Special juror Dan Webb said he was more convincing than the defense and presented a “seamless” case. Scott Olson / Getty Images The juror also said the decision to exonerate Smollett of the sixth count was due to confusion in the wording of the jury’s instructions, and not because they believed him to be innocent. Otherwise, she said, “I think we probably would have found him guilty” on all counts. “We all thought we were doing Jussie a favor,” she added.

