‘Hawkeye’ star banned from Instagram post after sharing spoilers





MCU star banned from Instagram post after sharing Hawk Eye spoilers. Spoilers ahead for Marvel Studios Hawk Eye. Hawk Eye is clearly emerging as one of the most chaotic and entrenched shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series aired its fourth episode earlier this week and brought a major bombshell. While Kate Bishop and Clint Barton are near Maya Lopez’s apartment, a masked assailant attacks Hawkeye. As the trio go head to head, it is revealed to the public that the masked assailant is none other than Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who first appeared as Natasha Romanoff’s surrogate sister in Black Widow. At the end of the post-credits scene from Scarlett Johansson’s solo film, Yelena is tasked with taking down Hawkeye, who is said to be responsible for her sister’s death. This is somewhat true if you look at the world through an extremely black and white lens. Either way, the trio clash before wordless Yelena escapes, leaving Team Hawkeye stunned. Florence Pugh was understandably thrilled to see her return as Yelena and took to Instagram to share the reveal with her fans. Unfortunately, her account was repeatedly flagged, preventing the star from posting any photos to her profile. the Black Widow the star commented on being stuck taking it Instagram stories and share a brief statement. “I never thought posting love about a show I appeared on would be deleted… but here we are.” Someone here complained, so I was barred from posting my own appearance on a show I’m really on. More than ridiculous. Being in #Hawkeye is a privilege and thank you to everyone who greeted me on and off set and everyone watching. It’s hard to say who’s here considering Florence Pugh is on the show, but the star posted about her reveal shortly after her Disney Plus premiere. Either way, preventing her from posting photos is a bit too far, especially when she posts her own spoilers. Here is the summary of Hawk Eye: Former avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: to return to his family for Christmas. Possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the party spirit. Hawk Eye stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Tony Dalton, Fra Free, Brian dArcy James, Aleks Paunovic, Piotr Adamczyk, Linda Cardellini, Simon Callow, Vera Farmiga and Alaqua Cox. Florence Pugh is expected to return in her role as Black Widow. The first four episodes of Hawk Eye are now available to stream on Disney Plus, with new episodes on Wednesdays. Stay tuned for all the latest news regarding the Jeremy Renner series and be sure to subscribe to the Heroic Hollywoods YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: Instagram

