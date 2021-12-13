MSA establishes new campus safety committee – The Minnesota Daily





According to the MSA student survey in November 2020, after just 18.81% of students said they felt safe on campus at night, the MSA decided to form a new proactive committee.

In early November, the Minnesota Student Association (MSA) informed student representatives of the creation of a new campus safety committee. A written statement prepared by Nicholas Wallenhorst, third year student and co-chair of the MSA Campus Security Committee, states that the purpose of this committee is to work with administration and external agencies to provide security solutions on campus and pressure the university to adopt them. initiatives. Some of these initiatives include adding more lighting around campus, especially Dinkytown, and adding more Blue Light emergency call boxes. In addition, other initiatives will promote the Rave Guardian app and define the jurisdictions of the University of Minnesota Police Department and the Minneapolis Police Department. The current priority initiative is to disseminate SAFE-U alerts more quickly. If MPD and UMPD don’t have a fast line of communication then MPD handles these situations, and that’s why we were seeing these delays when it comes to getting those SAFE-Us. [alerts] outside, Wallenhorst said. We also want to speed this up. Over the past few years, many different university groups have worked on changes to improve campus safety. To work together and tackle similar issues regarding campus security, MSA established the Campus Security Committee. It was difficult to understand who is doing what and where, so this committee allows anyone involved in campus security or who wants to be involved in campus security to come together and share information and work on all of them. similar plans we have in mind, said second-year student Shashank Murali, another co-chair of the MSA campus safety committee. According to Wallenhorst, the MSA Campus Safety Committee includes members of the Universitys M Safe Initiative, UMPD, MPD, local businesses, off-campus universities, city council members and student groups, with added consideration. marginalized groups. Let’s find it as a team, unite and really get things done. Hopefully by bringing everyone together we can come up with more concrete solutions, Wallenhorst said. According to Wallenhorst’s written statement, the committee focuses its objectives on the basis of the opinions and perspectives of current students at the university. The three committee members are full voting members of the MSA forum organ and elected by the forum organ. Two members are representatives of student cultural groups. Murali said it’s important to have different perspectives from students, because every student has a unique safety experience on campus. He added that this approach helps the committee in decision making because campus security affects thousands of students. Freshman Niko Vasilopoulos, one of the general representatives of the Campus Safety Committee, said in an email interview with the Minnesota Daily that the overall goal of the MSA Campus Safety Committee is to see progress in the above initiatives. It’s important to be realistic in understanding that we won’t be able to change everything quickly, but I’m optimistic about our ability to take positive steps in the right direction, Vasilopoulos said.

