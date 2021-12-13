Entertainment
Paul Hollywood, 55, slums the night shift in a pub where his girlfriend Melissa, 37, is the owner
Paul Hollywood, 55, “moonlights as a pizza chef” in a pub run by his girlfriend Melissa, 37 … with the new role of the Bake Off star “confirmed” in a now deleted post
He is reportedly worth $ 11.5 million and wins a big $ 400,000 paycheck from Channel 4 every year.
However, Paul Hollywood is said to be working nights at the Kent pub where his 37-year-old girlfriend Melissa works as a landlady.
Great British Bake Off judge, 55, was advertised as the ‘night chef’ at Smarden’s Checkers Inn in a since deleted Facebook post, The sun reports.
Shocking: Paul Hollywood, 55, spent the night in a pub where his girlfriend Melissa, 37, is the owner, despite being “worth 11.5 million euros”
Her young partner’s parents, who own the hotspot, wrote: “Delicious authentic Italian pizzas made fresh to order !! Our chefs for the night will be Scott Spalding and Paul Hollywood.”
With Scott reportedly being Melissa’s brother, it looks like the TV personality will bond with her in-laws over Masterpiece 13 – which boaststomato, mozzarella, prosciutto, parmesan and cream.
A source said The sun:“Ads are doing all they can to get punters’ buttocks into the seats.
Profitable: A source said, “While most hostesses might have to fork out for a Michelin-starred chef, Melissa can just call her boyfriend. She and her parents are hoping he gets things through the door ”(photo from December 2021)
Wow! Judge Great British Bake Off, 55, was advertised as the ‘night chef’ at Smarden’s Checkers Inn in a since deleted Facebook post.
“While most hostesses might have to fork out for a Michelin-starred chef, Melissa can just call her boyfriend. She and her parents hope he can get through some business.
It comes after Paul reportedly lived with his new girlfriend in the country house he bought with his former lover.
Friends say the couple who started dating after Paul split from Summer Monteys-Fullam in August 2019 are “madly in love” and recently took a sunny break abroad.
Exes: Paul and his former partner Alex, 56, separated in 2017, their 20-year marriage ending in divorce in 2019 (pictured together in January 2015)
A friend said: “Paul and Melissa spent a lot of time together in lockdown. They bubbled together and stayed at his house. Now she’s here for good. They are delightfully happy, although that must be a little odd considering that it was bought for the summer.
The baker and TV star met Melissa at the Checkers Inn where he was a regular.
He met Summer in 2018 at another nearby pub.
Last year, Paul formally removed his ex-wife from her post as director and secretary of his multi-million pound company.
The chef and his former partner Alex, 56, separated in 2017, their 20-year marriage ending in divorce in 2019.
Romance past: after breaking up with his wife, Paul dated Summer Monteys-Fullam
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10302887/Paul-Hollywood-55-slums-night-shift-pub-girlfriend-Melissa-37-landlady.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]