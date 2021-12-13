Paul Hollywood, 55, slums the night shift in a pub where his girlfriend Melissa, 37, is the owner

He is reportedly worth $ 11.5 million and wins a big $ 400,000 paycheck from Channel 4 every year.

However, Paul Hollywood is said to be working nights at the Kent pub where his 37-year-old girlfriend Melissa works as a landlady.

Great British Bake Off judge, 55, was advertised as the ‘night chef’ at Smarden’s Checkers Inn in a since deleted Facebook post, The sun reports.

Her young partner’s parents, who own the hotspot, wrote: “Delicious authentic Italian pizzas made fresh to order !! Our chefs for the night will be Scott Spalding and Paul Hollywood.”

With Scott reportedly being Melissa’s brother, it looks like the TV personality will bond with her in-laws over Masterpiece 13 – which boaststomato, mozzarella, prosciutto, parmesan and cream.

A source said The sun:“Ads are doing all they can to get punters’ buttocks into the seats.

“While most hostesses might have to fork out for a Michelin-starred chef, Melissa can just call her boyfriend. She and her parents hope he can get through some business.

It comes after Paul reportedly lived with his new girlfriend in the country house he bought with his former lover.

Friends say the couple who started dating after Paul split from Summer Monteys-Fullam in August 2019 are “madly in love” and recently took a sunny break abroad.

Exes: Paul and his former partner Alex, 56, separated in 2017, their 20-year marriage ending in divorce in 2019 (pictured together in January 2015)

A friend said: “Paul and Melissa spent a lot of time together in lockdown. They bubbled together and stayed at his house. Now she’s here for good. They are delightfully happy, although that must be a little odd considering that it was bought for the summer.

The baker and TV star met Melissa at the Checkers Inn where he was a regular.

He met Summer in 2018 at another nearby pub.

Last year, Paul formally removed his ex-wife from her post as director and secretary of his multi-million pound company.

The chef and his former partner Alex, 56, separated in 2017, their 20-year marriage ending in divorce in 2019.