Parkway Printshop is launching a cool building (all over the place)

Parkway Printshop (courtesy York County Economic Development)

EDGE DISTRICT – When Jared Chubb opened his printing business four years ago, he had a great vision. He had excellent employees. He had a rapidly growing clientele. What he didn’t have was air conditioning. And that was a problem, as the company’s early successes involved adding more equipment and workers to their small rented space.

The screen printing process generates a lot of heat. Our production staff was in a non-air conditioned part of the building (which made up the majority of the space), and it was a dismal 93 degrees in the height of summer, Chubb said.

It got so tight that companies couldn’t even add an additional employee or shipment of inventory. Chubb decided it was time to move out of the Lightfoot Mall space for a new location and this time a place they could own and customize. A longtime admirer of ancient architecture, Chubb fell in love with a dilapidated 10,000 square foot commercial structure that had been left empty for a long time. The structure was located in the promising neighborhood of Edge, where York County borders Williamsburg and James City County.

When we realized the new space was in York County, I was thrilled, he said. I met [Office of Economic Development Director] Jim Noel in 2019 and worked with him. I loved seeing his enthusiasm for us moving to the Edge neighborhood. York County has been a big supporter of business on this side of town.

Chubb asked the Countys Economic Development Authority to help him turn this public horror into a beautiful and functional place of business. He presented his vision for the space and described the role he wanted Parkway Printshop to play in both the community and the Edge neighborhood. Chubb received two grants: an EDA Building Renovation Grant and a Trade Corridor Property Improvement Grant to revitalize the storefront and landscaping.

Showcased the Edge neighborhood throughout the region as a leading destination for business and entertainment, so upgrades to this corridor are a smart investment for the county, Noel said.

They closed the property in August 2020 and embarked on the long journey of consulting architects and filing permits. In early 2021, construction progress slowed as procurement costs skyrocketed and availability plummeted. Undeterred, Chubb and his team brought the project to fruition, opening in July.

What is good about the new excavations? First of all, HVAC has been specially designed to combat the heat given off by Parkways equipment, so that even during the summer heat when it arrives, indoor temperatures never exceed 75 degrees, thus improving morale and well- be physical production staff. For office staff, Chubb has created an open and common workspace ideal for collaboration. There’s also an exposed kitchen area for employees, with bistro tables and canapes in preparation. They even have a dedicated conference room for meetings with clients.

The front area of ​​the building includes a retail store (nearing completion), intended to be a place of community and interaction. Best of all, Parkway has been able to increase the quantity and selection of printable merchandise (which means more business).

We focus on printing commercial grade garments. We print a lot of merchandise that is resold to an end user for breweries, restaurants and other brands, so we take pride in our work. It’s not just about getting ink on a shirt, Chubb said. It’s cool to walk into a local restaurant and see some shirts you have printed on their merchandise stand. And seeing landscapers by the side of the road and knowing their shirts are from your place.

Parkway Printshop has also created partnerships with schools, community members and other local businesses, and is committed to giving back. For example, in April 2020, Parkway implemented the Here for Good campaign to support local businesses. They sold t-shirts that allowed buyers to choose the business they wanted to support, and then Parkway donated $ 10 from every shirt sale to that business. Parkway raised over $ 18,000 in two months.

This same spirit of generosity has helped Parkway develop a thriving staff, which has grown from three to seven in the new location. Chubb credits them for the success of the business, particularly production manager Allison Collins, who has been with the company since day one.

We don’t experience the same hiring challenges as other companies because we have adapted to the new standard, especially from a compensation perspective. Our goal is to ensure that all employees have a living wage. Were also just a really cool place to work, which naturally attracts good candidates, Chubb said. We hire based on the personality of our culture, not necessarily on background. Having a team that supports you and is as involved as I, the owner of the business, makes all the difference.

