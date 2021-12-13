Entertainment
Hansal Mehta shares his Filmfare journey in emotional social media post
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was one of the stars of the recently concluded Filmfare OTT Awards. The 1992 Hansal Mehta scam was one of the big winners of the night with 12 wins out of 14 nominations. It should be noted that although Scam 1992 was released a while ago, the fervor with which people praise the series has not died down. Speaking to Twitter, the filmmaker opened up about his trip with Filmfare and the iconic Black Lady.
“I first attended the Filmfare Awards when @VishalBhardwaj won the RD Burman Award for Maachis. Then for years with @BajpayeeManoj who made winning this award a habit. Loved being there but I have to admit how jealous I was of the nominees and winners! “wrote the filmmaker.
“Many years later I accompanied @RajkummarRao for his victories. It’s been almost 26 years of attending these awards and finally I got one for myself. It was my first nomination and my first black lady. The feeling was very special especially because Manoj was also there last night “, he added.
Hansal Mehta went on to say that he missed Rajkummar Rao dearly and congratulated his children and his partner. “I am blessed to have beautiful children and a most supportive and empowering partner in Safeena. I missed my parents Kishu, Deepak and Yusuf, but felt their smiling presence as I lay in my bed. this morning. I missed my son @JaiHMehta terribly, “he said. wrote on Twitter.
“I am grateful to the universe for showering us with such love and appreciation. It gives me the momentum to move forward in my next job with more passion and as courageously as some of my work including I am the most proud. Thank you to all of my staff over the years for tolerating me and blessing my work with your exceptional talent. Without all of you I would be nowhere and completely lost. Thank you #ShivankKapoor for always watching that I am dressed appropriately for these special occasions, ”he wrote in conclusion.
