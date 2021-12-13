Michael Sheen reveals he became a “non-profit actor” so he could fund charity

Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has revealed how he sold his homes and donated the profits to charity as he declared himself a non-profit actor.

The Welsh actor and activist, 52, who handed in his OBE in 2020 so he could criticize the monarchy without appearing hypocritical, said the hosting of the 2019 Homeless World Cup in Cardiff was a turning point for him .

When funding for the $ 2 million project failed at the last moment, Sheen sold his own homes to fund it.

Addressing the big problem, he said: I had a house in America and a house here and I set them up and did whatever it took, it was scary and incredibly stressful. I will pay it for a long time.

After Sheen came out to the other side, he realized that his wealth and status could be used in different ways.

After recovering financially, he realized that it wouldn’t bankrupt me, so he vowed to continue using the money earned from his acting career to fund future projects and charities.







He said: There was something pretty liberating about going, okay, I’m going to put big sums of money into this or that, because I’m going to be able to get it back again.

“I basically turned into a social enterprise, a non-profit actor.

Sheen is a patron of a number of different charities. In 2017, he created the End High Cost Credit Alliance, which helps people find more affordable ways to borrow money.

A strong supporter of Labor Jeremy Corbyn and Welsh Independence, Sheen has already donated 50,000 over five years to fund a scholarship that helps Welsh students attend Oxford University.

Sheen, known for his intimate acting and star of The Damned United, Good Omens and Frost / Nixon, revealed that the first turning point in his life was after a 72-hour production of The Passion on the streets of his hometown. of Port Talbot in 2011.





He said: I have met people and organizations in my hometown that I did not know existed.

“Small groups that were trying to help young caregivers, who had just enough funds to make a little difference in children’s lives by having one night a week where they could go out and go bowling or watch a movie and just to be a child.

I would come back to visit three or four months later and find that the funding was gone and that this organization no longer existed.

He said he realized that the difference between a child’s life a little better or not ultimately was a small amount of funding.

He said: And I wanted to help these people. I didn’t just want to be a patron or a supporting voice, I actually wanted to do more than that.

“That’s when I thought I should go back to live in Wales.”

