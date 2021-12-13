Entertainment
The town hall addresses the causes and solutions to homelessness
There was a common theme at a town hall meeting on Wednesday in Kalispell to tackle homelessness in the Flathead Valley: preventing it before more community members fell into its trap.
I think homelessness is a problem that can be solved, and one of the biggest solutions we have is prevention, Kalispell City Council member Kyle Waterman said during the opening remarks of the event.
During the meeting, leaders of nonprofits showcased resources ranging from haircuts to housing assistance for homeless people in the Flathead Valley.
Ray of Hope, the Flathead Warming Center, Abbie Shelter, Samaritan House, North West Montana Veterans Food Pantry, and Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana all gave presentations on the services they provide to people facing various forms of health instability. lodging.
According to the Montana One-Time Homelessness Survey provided annually by the Montana Continuum of Care Coalition, Kalispell had 207 homeless people in 2019, the most recent year for the data.
In 2018, the survey reported 187 homeless people and 191 in 2017.
The survey is being conducted in January, and Chris Krager of The Samaritan House said most local service providers believe that number could double or triple if the survey is conducted this summer.
Krager said Kalispell consistently ranks as the city with the second or third largest homeless population in all of Montana, generally behind Billings and Missoula.
On Wednesday, the six panelists highlighted the many facets of a preventive approach to solving homelessness in the local community.
One issue that was addressed by almost all of the panelists was the need for more affordable housing.
For me, the number one goal we need to work on is affordable housing, said Wayne Appl.
In most estimates, housing affordability is an issue that has only worsened in recent years. The Covid-19 pandemic has particularly exacerbated the affordable housing stock throughout northwestern Montana.
We were seeing the gap between moderately low income and low income people now becoming housing unstable or housing unstable, said Sean ONeill of the Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana. It went from horrible to worse than that.
Panelists, including ONeill, urged compassion and creativity to address the lack of affordable housing. ONeill suggested that landlords could charge lower rents to make housing more accessible.
He and his fellow presenters also highlighted the inaccessibility of mental health care as a major contributor to homelessness.
It’s a gap in our community, said Hillary Shaw, executive director of The Abbie Shelter. There is a lack of care, there is a lack of resources, there is a lack of funding, and so there are a lot of people whose mental illnesses go untreated, untreated and that’s a huge barrier to them. looking for stable accommodation.
Shaw, along with other agency representatives, noted the lack of mental health care providers, the expense of accessing mental health care, and the time it takes many clients to get started. contacting a provider is one of the many issues that impact homelessness in populations of people with mental illness.
Shaw also drew attention to the role domestic violence plays in homelessness. She said domestic violence is the number one cause of homelessness for women and the number two cause of homelessness overall.
Tonya Horn, executive director of the Flathead Warming Center, stressed the need to improve transportation options to alleviate homelessness, especially to help people living outside Kalispell who are experiencing housing instability.
Horn also urged the public to work on de-stigmatizing homelessness and poverty to create better outcomes for struggling community members.
Shaw from The Abbie Shelter agreed. When homeless people are stigmatized for their lack of housing, Shaw said, that prospect is a barrier to service delivery.
There actually has to be a very strong change in the way we judge people for what happened to them, Shaw said.
Journalist Bret Anne Serbin can be reached at 406-758-4459 or [email protected]
