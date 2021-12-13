Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie Review: That Essential Element of Surprise | Bollywood

Presented by: Guy in the Sky Pictures & T-Series Films

Produced by: Pragya Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Abhishek Nayar

Directed by: Abhishek Kapoor

Written by: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratim Sen and Tushar Paranjape

Music: Sachin Jigar

With: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Kanwaljit Singh, Gourav Sharma,

Goutam Sharma, Yograj Singh, Anjan Shrivastav, Abhishek Bajaj, Karishma Singh, Girish Dhamija, Tanya Abrol, Sawan Rupowali, Satwant Kaur, Leena Sharma, Tarsen Paul, Goni Sagoo and others.

MUMBAI When a movie isn’t a remake or a sequel, filmmakers often forget that freshness in entertainment is the essential key that unlocks the box office lock, even when an older wine is served in a new one. bottle. And that makes it doubly honorable when that bottle itself is new and fresh, served with an element of utter surprise even when the genre of the film isn’t a crime drama or a thriller.

Halfway through the crisp 117-minute film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, seemingly a contemporary and routine love story with elements of humor and family background, creates a vital and pleasant surprise. The clue of a secret because of which Maanvi Brar (Vaani Kapoor) is her mother’s pet peeve (as shown in a footage with her army officer father Maninder, superbly portrayed by Kanwaljit Singh) is more than cinematically justified. when Maanvi opens.

After a scorching physical attraction between her, she is a Zumba teacher in a family gym and the owner of the gym Manu Munjal (Ayushmann Khurrana) which leads to love and lots of sex, she reveals that she was born a boy and was a deranged soul until she went in for gender reassignment surgery, supported only by her father. Manu is disgusted and devastated, ignoring the intricacies of the process. He thinks he made love with a boy and mistreats and threatens her. His besties, the twins Jomo and Riz (Goutam Sharma and Gourav Sharma) offer their full support to the broken Manu.

The Manus family, who adopted Maanvi after dating, prematurely assume they are in love, and his sisters join former Zumba classes in the family gym. Manu is preparing for a bodybuilding competition which he lost twice against Sandy (Abhishek Bajaj). All of this happens before the blow hits.

Meanwhile, for a family wedding, Maanvis’ parents come to Chandigarh and after the ceremony, his father suffers from a massive heart attack. Maanvi, who has suffered setbacks due to her steadfast decision, starting at home with her mother and loved ones and a past love affair, faces the latest challenge with determination. All she has for support, aside from her father, is a tough friend, Akshita (Karishma Singh). What happens next?

A progressive story that breaks stereotypes, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (a broad title as the story was supposed to have a name that didn’t reveal the theme, to the recent Rashmi Rocket which was not a typical sports story either) adds to the list of revolutionary and daring subjects that Khurrana chose during her ten-year career. After the terrible Gulabo Sitabo, Khurrana returns to form in her chain of immaculate performances in a parade of modest and socially important artists.

The movie also has director Abhishek Kapoor who created a huge surprise after movies that went nowhere except the interesting Rock On !!! (2008). In a cavalcade of flops and also-rans like Aryan: Unbreakable, Kai Po Che! (billed as a hit), Rock On 2, Fitoor and Kedarnath, this time his work really shines. Many times directors need a hectic sleight of hand before they find their profession, and we hope Kapoor finds his niche sooner rather than later, as this film shows what Kapoor is capable of when he gets down to it. .

That said, the writing is excellent (I missed a writer’s name for the credit of the story, as no site mentions the person) but for some practicalities like a parent clearly able to hear a crucial conversation. and confidential between a doctor and his patient towards the end, and the abruptness with which the mother-daughter problem is solved.

The best parts of the writing are Maanvi’s squeaky lines to Manu and his reaction to his threats and outburst when he confides his shortcomings to her. The predictable athletic final is, for once, justified in the way it plays out, though once again it’s quite practical in how the Munjal family’s internal conflicts are resolved.

Such a film would have lost its moorings with indifferent or mediocre performances and it is here again that Kapoor succeeds in extracting beautiful essays from all the important characters, like even Satwant Kaur in mother of Maanvis and Anjan Srivastava in grandfather of Manus . Sawan Rupowali and Tanvi Abrol as typical and modern conservative sisters of Manus, gregarious supports as well as pestilential nuisances, and Girish Dhamija as father of Manus are also excellent.

Superlative essays come from real-life twins Gourav and Goutam Sharma, and Karishma Singh as Maanvis’ emotional anchor through thick and thin. But by far the star of the team is Vaani Kapoor, known so far as the Glamorous Girl of War and more. In a fantastic performance that relies almost entirely on facial expressions and body language AND is aided by stunning lines, she becomes the lifeline of the film, even eclipsing consummate Khurrana.

Sachin-Jigars BGM is usable, Kheech Te Naach and Maafi songs appealing and the ubiquitous Punjabi overdrive for once does not cross the line as this is where that flavor is justified in today’s obsession with authenticity. Even some Punjabi dialogues have Hindi subtitles, which is very welcome.

A must-see movie for both content and entertainment quotient, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a take-home movie and following the recent spate of post-Sooryavanshi duds from Hindi cinemas, restores confidence to films.

Evaluation: ****