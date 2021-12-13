Entertainment
Succession season 3 finale: Kendall Roy and Jeremy Strong are now pits
Actor Jeremy Strong has a week since his Succession character that Kendall Roy could only dream of. And only part of that has to do with what happened in the Season 3 finale, All the Bells Say, after a lot of speculation on the potential death of its characters.
[Ed. note: This story contains major spoilers for Succession season 3.]
Succession Season 3, Episode 9 came after another implosion for Kendall, last seen floating in a pool (and misery of her own making) and a similar supernova moment for her star. A new New York profile by Strong, alternatively titled On Succession, Jeremy Strong doesn’t get the joke, and The Straight Man describes the actor as one who aggressively steps into character to such an extent that even his colleagues find it a little off-putting. The profile sparked a dramatic moment that in many ways fulfills the desire Strong always wanted out of acting: to eliminate the line, as he puts it in the profile, between the character and real life.
Among the revelations: Strong missed part of her wedding week festivities to film Kathryn Bigelows Detroit, hung out with playwright Wendy Wassersteins, the Irish doorman to learn how to play an Irish alcoholic, often refuses to rehearse, and while filming to quote Kieran Culkin describing the process as Strong told him you step in the ring, you do the scene, and at the end each actor goes to his corner. This is not a strategy Culkin particularly approves of. I, like, it’s not a battle. It’s a dance, he says in the New Yorker feature film, reflecting on his co-star.
It’s the cost to himself that worries me, Brian Cox says in the profile, after the play describes a series of injuries Strong suffered on the show’s not particularly action-packed family set. bickering tycoons, of which Cox is the cruel patriarch. I just think he just needs to be nicer to himself, so he needs to be a little nicer to everyone.
Strongs approach isn’t that different from how Kendall started out Succession season 3: constantly goes viral on Twitter. The only difference is that while Kendall Roy has found himself increasingly isolated, Jeremy Strong has some real friends who support him. In the seventh episode of Season 3, Too Much Birthday, revelers are promised a trip to Kendall Roy’s world on a more than lavish birthday party at Shed at Hudson Yards, a place that critics called a meeting point for tourist trade and capitalist worship.
It’s a perfect place for Kendall, who climbs ravishing highs in the episode only to encounter overwhelming lows. By far the most powerful of them is her pipe-dreaming search for her son’s birthday present, the only clue being the bunny wrapping paper. With his small army of helpers failing him, he stumbles through a mountain of gifts, treating each individual gift with indifference or outright disdain. A motorcycle? We do not care? A watch from his girlfriend? He already has one. In the end, he collapses under his own compulsion.
It is a scene that plays in the classical influences often evoked around Succession, including by Strong himself. In the profile, he refers to both Dostoyevsky and Chekhov. An example that came to my mind was the 1866 short story by Leo Tolstoy How much land does a man need? in which a peasant named Pahom who makes a deal with the devil for more and more land, only to learn that all a man really needs is six feet for a grave.
Tolstoy’s parable bears striking similarities to Kendall, who smacked his father in the penultimate episode in hopes of being better and smarter. And now, in the Season 3 finale, he’s anything but dead, confessing to manslaughter in Season 1 and teaming up with his siblings (for the first time since they were teenagers, noted director Mark. Mylod in the post-show feature film) to prevent further action by Logan Roy.
After Episode 9, creator Jeremy Strong said some people might see Kendell, Shiv, and Romans teaming up as growth. I’m on the fence about human beings, and people certainly change what they do, Strong continued, but in my opinion, people’s core selves don’t change. In a way, that’s what makes the drama and the choices interesting.
Kendell’s future will be left to fans to discover in Succession season 4, which recently received the nod from HBO. As for Strong, the immediate post profile prompted a few big names to come to his defense. On Instagram, girlfriend Anne Hathway also defended Strongs’ choices as an actor, saying: I deeply appreciate his qualities of thoughtfulness, sincerity, authenticity, gentleness, depth, kindness, generosity, as well than his powerful intelligence and extraordinary sensitivity. And Aaron Sorkin, via a letter posted on Twitter by Jessica Chastain, let’s put it bluntly: Jeremys not a nut. Arguing that the profile asks us to roll our eyes at his acting process, Sorkin compares Strong to Dustin Hoffman, who repeatedly returns in the profile Schulman notes that Strong had a Rain man poster on her wall as a teenager. Ultimately, Sorkin says, there isn’t a writer, producer, or director on Earth who wouldn’t take the opportunity to cast it.
That’s probably true, if for no other reason he’s starring in one of the hottest shows on TV. But while Strongs’ process seems to be inherently isolating, an un famous member of one production has said that Strong is a boring gnat that at least he’s got one thing Kendall Roy never had, even with all the money. of the world: people who care about him.
