I’m a Celebrity 2021: Emmerdale actor Danny Miller wins contest – as Ant and Dec mock Boris Johnson | UK News





Emmerdale actor Danny Miller has been declared winner of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here !. In the Sunday night final at Hedge castle in North Wales, Simon Gregson of Coronation Street came in second and Saturday singer Frankie Bridge came in third. Before announcing the winner, the hosts Ant and December mocked the prime minister, joking that he had signed up to appear on the show in 2022. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Dec said, “Before we lower the curtain on this year’s show, we are always looking to the future. Rest assured, we are looking to the future.” He held up a campmate t-shirt with Boris’s name on it, adding, “We can let you in on a little secret. We’ve already booked our first celebrity for the next series, next year, already. That is. so something to look forward to Good evening, Prime Minister. The start time of the final was delayed by 10 minutes while Boris Johnson delivered remarks on the COVID-19 vaccination program. After receiving the winner’s scepter and a wreath of flowers, Miller said, “From the bottom of my family’s heart and heart – thank you very much, it’s just the best thing that has ever happened to me, other than my son. So yeah, I can’t believe it, I’m shocked. “ The actor added, “I never thought I would be in this position, I hardly thought I would pass the first two or three votes or so.” Picture:

Frankie Bridge came third. Photo: ITV

Miller arrived at the castle three weeks after the birth of his first child Albert and told presenters Ant and Dec that he was on the show to support his son. “I made no secret of the fact that I wanted to be able to give it to him and prepare him for a good future,” he said. “I was not financially ready for this and this is an opportunity to do it.” Domino’s urges fans to stop ordering pizza to show off Gwrych Castle set “It would put me and my family in good shape. I feel like I did. I’m proud of myself and I hope my family is too.” In the final episode, the three remaining contestants in the series took on challenges in an attempt to win one last dinner together. Miller was responsible for the starters, Gregson for the main courses, and Bridge for the desserts. Subscribe to the Backstage podcast on Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, Spotify, Streamer Miller had to wear a large, see-through helmet filled with “castle creatures,” including cockroaches, earning a star for every two minutes he could handle. As he sang for distraction he said, “Wow, that’s intense, isn’t it?” Gregson was forced to eat a pig’s eye and a goat’s tongue, while Bridge was locked in a grave for 10 minutes with increasing numbers of snakes.

