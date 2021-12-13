Entertainment
Hollywood Walk of Fame shooting erupts as “gunman opens fire near where Vicente Fernndez fans have gathered”
A SHOT broke out on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sunday as a “gunman opened fire near where Vicente Fernndez fans gathered.”
After the incident, reports say that a man with a rifle fired several shots from a building window, according to NBC Los Angeles.
The apartment window was located directly “across from where people gathered for Vicente Fernndez” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the report said.
Fernndez, a Mexican singer who died at the age of 81 in Guadalajara on December 12, 2021, was awarded a star on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 1998.
After the incident, ABC7’s Leanne Suter tweeted: “Gunshots erupt across the street in tribute to #VicenteFernandez at his star on the Walk of Fame.
“We heard 4 to 5 gunshots. One bullet smashed through a glass door across the street.
“No word on injuries. Now look for the shooter.”
And a “report of six shots” was shared via the Citizen application where a user shared footage showing police and an air unit at the scene.
A witness was videotaping the scene when the shots were fired, CBSLA reported.
In the video, gunshots can be heard, however, depending on CBSLA, no one seems to be hurt.
“A window was smashed across the street,” the outlet tweeted. “It’s on Hollywood Blvd between Gower and Argyle.”
Other footage from the scene showed authorities armed with firearms marching in line on the historic monument.
At 7:24 p.m. local time, Suter shared another tweet noting that the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department had allowed fans to visit the Fernndez Memorial.
The area was considered a crime scene as a search was underway for a suspect.
“It’s amazing / lucky that no one was touched as dozens of fans filled the sidewalk around the singer’s star,” the tweet concluded.
It was revealed by CBS LA at 7:50 p.m. local time that authorities confirmed they had taken a male suspect in custody.
The suspect is said to be a resident of the building where the shots were fired.
Filming took place as fans gathered at Hollywood star Fernndez to remember the late artist.
Flowers that we have placed in Fernndez’s memory in the form of music played through a portable speaker, ANBLA reported.
A video from earlier in the day showed fans singing Volver Volver on Sunset Boulevard.
People were seen standing close to each other while holding signs and flowers.
“Fans flock to the Vicente Fernandez star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some leave flowers and candles alight,” LA Times’ Steve Saldivar tweeted alongside a music video from the event.
The tweet continued, “Others sneak into the crowd for a selfie.
“A man brought a can of Modelo beer. The clinking of bottles was heard before they all started to sing the next Chente classic.”
Fernandez, also known as the “King of Rancheras”, has passed away after numerous health problems in recent years.
Death was confirmed on hisinstagram page.
“Rest in peace, Mr. Vicente Fernndez. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday December 12 at 6.15 am,” he said.
“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for your audience.
“Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.”
We pay for your stories!
Do you have a story for the US Sun team?
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/news/4259900/hollywood-walk-fame-shooting-gunman-vicente-fernandez/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]