Hollywood Walk of Fame shooting erupts as “gunman opens fire near where Vicente Fernndez fans have gathered”

A SHOT broke out on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sunday as a “gunman opened fire near where Vicente Fernndez fans gathered.”

After the incident, reports say that a man with a rifle fired several shots from a building window, according to NBC Los Angeles.

5 Fernndez died at the age of 81 in Guadalajara on December 12, 2021 Credit: Getty

5 A shooting broke out on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sunday Credit: ABC7

The apartment window was located directly “across from where people gathered for Vicente Fernndez” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the report said.

Fernndez, a Mexican singer who died at the age of 81 in Guadalajara on December 12, 2021, was awarded a star on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 1998.

After the incident, ABC7’s Leanne Suter tweeted: “Gunshots erupt across the street in tribute to #VicenteFernandez at his star on the Walk of Fame.

“We heard 4 to 5 gunshots. One bullet smashed through a glass door across the street.

“No word on injuries. Now look for the shooter.”

And a “report of six shots” was shared via the Citizen application where a user shared footage showing police and an air unit at the scene.

A witness was videotaping the scene when the shots were fired, CBSLA reported.

In the video, gunshots can be heard, however, depending on CBSLA, no one seems to be hurt.

“A window was smashed across the street,” the outlet tweeted. “It’s on Hollywood Blvd between Gower and Argyle.”

Other footage from the scene showed authorities armed with firearms marching in line on the historic monument.

At 7:24 p.m. local time, Suter shared another tweet noting that the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department had allowed fans to visit the Fernndez Memorial.

The area was considered a crime scene as a search was underway for a suspect.

“It’s amazing / lucky that no one was touched as dozens of fans filled the sidewalk around the singer’s star,” the tweet concluded.

It was revealed by CBS LA at 7:50 p.m. local time that authorities confirmed they had taken a male suspect in custody.

The suspect is said to be a resident of the building where the shots were fired.

Filming took place as fans gathered at Hollywood star Fernndez to remember the late artist.

Flowers that we have placed in Fernndez’s memory in the form of music played through a portable speaker, ANBLA reported.

A video from earlier in the day showed fans singing Volver Volver on Sunset Boulevard.

People were seen standing close to each other while holding signs and flowers.

“Fans flock to the Vicente Fernandez star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some leave flowers and candles alight,” LA Times’ Steve Saldivar tweeted alongside a music video from the event.

The tweet continued, “Others sneak into the crowd for a selfie.

“A man brought a can of Modelo beer. The clinking of bottles was heard before they all started to sing the next Chente classic.”

Fernandez, also known as the “King of Rancheras”, has passed away after numerous health problems in recent years.

Death was confirmed on hisinstagram page.

“Rest in peace, Mr. Vicente Fernndez. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday December 12 at 6.15 am,” he said.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for your audience.

“Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.”

5 People have been seen standing after gunfire Credit: CBS LA

5 Authorities were on site after it was reported that shots had been fired Credit: Citizen

5 Gunshots can be heard in footage taken at the scene Credit: CBS LA