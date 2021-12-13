Farmington High and Navajo Prep take trophies in women’s basketball

FARMINGTON The top-ranked Farmington Scorpions women’s basketball team took home a trophy last weekend, winning a tournament in Albuquerque and remaining undefeated this season.

Meanwhile, nearly a half-dozen prep basketball teams competed in tournaments across the state over the weekend.

Here’s a recap of what happened for the San Juan County teams on the hard.

Girls basketball

Albuquerque Academy Tournament

The Farmington Scorpions women’s basketball team made their way to the championship game of the Albuquerque Academy tournament, winning each of their first two games on Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, the Scorpions maintained their unblemished overall record with a 64-46 victory over Las Cruces, winning the championship. Farmington led the game 34-17 at the break and was led to victory by junior Kamalani Anitielu with 22 points.

Senior Kiiyani Anitielu was named tournament MVP. Kiiyani scored 10 points in Saturday’s championship game and led the Scorpions with 49 points in the three-game series.

In the opening game for the Scorpions (6-0) on Thursday, Farmington defeated Organ Mountain by a final of 64-55. On Friday they reached the championship game after a resounding victory over Hope Christian 73-37.

Farmington, currently ranked at the top of Class 5A in the latest MaxPreps survey, returns to the regular season action this week when they visit Aztec on Tuesday night.

Al Armendariz Tournament

The Navajo Prep women’s basketball team played for third place in last weekend’s Armendariz tournament after winning the opener Thursday, beating West Las Vegas by a 65-18 final.

The Lady Eagles lost their second round game to Hobbs by a 53-26 final.

Navajo Prep closed the tournament, running away to a 59-25 victory over Pecos. In the win, the Lady Eagles outscored the Panthers32-8 in the second half and improved their overall record this season to 6-2 while taking home the third-place trophy.

The Lady Eagles return to action this week when they hit the road to face Escalante on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Alice King Tournament

The Aztec Tigers women’s basketball team lost their opening game of the Alice King tournament at Moriarty High School, losing to the host team in a 49-24 final.

The Pintos outscored Aztec 21-8 at the end of the first half in the tournament opener.

On Saturday, Aztec lost to Melrose High School in a 44-20 final.

The Tigers (1-4) will be back in action Tuesday night at home to face Farmington.

Boys basketball

Al Armendariz Tournament

The Kirtland Central Broncos and Aztec Tigers met in a second round consolation game Friday morning at Capital High School, with the Broncos winning the game by a final 69-54.

The Broncos, with the win over Aztec, faced Grants on Saturday afternoon in the fifth-place game, with the Pirates winning it by a 55-52 final.

Kirtland Central led the game in double digits at the half-time break, but rallied and outscored Grants 26-18 in the second half, but failed in the dying minutes.

“We had a horrible first half, but we made a brave effort to come back in the second half,” said Broncos head coach Brian Dowdy. “Classic too little too late.”

Kirtland Central (2-6) lost their first game Thursday to Pecos High School in a 67-54 final while Aztec lost their first game to Espanola Valley High in a 69-35 final.

Aztec (2-8) played in the seventh-place game on Saturday morning against Tohatchi, the Cougars winning the game 61-47.

The Broncos will return to the regular season Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they visit Navajo Prep.

Aztec returns to the field Thursday at 7 p.m. when they host Farmington.

Phil Griego Tournament

The Piedra Vista Panthers won the tournament opener at Cleveland High School on Thursday, beating the Volcano Vista junior varsity team by a 65-51 final.

On Friday, the Panthers faced the host team and were routed by the Storm, 76-24.

Piedra Vista (5-3) finished the tournament on Saturday, facing Eldorado High in the third place game, losing 64-39 to the Golden Eagles.

The Panthers will return to the field when they return to the tournament later this month when they face Hobbs on Monday, December 27 in the opening game of the Hobbs Holiday Tournament.

Steve Bortstein can be reached by email at [email protected], via Twitter @DTSBortstein, or by phone at (505) 635-2680.