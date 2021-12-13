Entertainment
Farmington High and Navajo Prep take trophies in women’s basketball
FARMINGTON The top-ranked Farmington Scorpions women’s basketball team took home a trophy last weekend, winning a tournament in Albuquerque and remaining undefeated this season.
Meanwhile, nearly a half-dozen prep basketball teams competed in tournaments across the state over the weekend.
Here’s a recap of what happened for the San Juan County teams on the hard.
Girls basketball
Albuquerque Academy Tournament
The Farmington Scorpions women’s basketball team made their way to the championship game of the Albuquerque Academy tournament, winning each of their first two games on Thursday and Friday.
On Saturday, the Scorpions maintained their unblemished overall record with a 64-46 victory over Las Cruces, winning the championship. Farmington led the game 34-17 at the break and was led to victory by junior Kamalani Anitielu with 22 points.
Senior Kiiyani Anitielu was named tournament MVP. Kiiyani scored 10 points in Saturday’s championship game and led the Scorpions with 49 points in the three-game series.
In the opening game for the Scorpions (6-0) on Thursday, Farmington defeated Organ Mountain by a final of 64-55. On Friday they reached the championship game after a resounding victory over Hope Christian 73-37.
Farmington, currently ranked at the top of Class 5A in the latest MaxPreps survey, returns to the regular season action this week when they visit Aztec on Tuesday night.
Al Armendariz Tournament
The Navajo Prep women’s basketball team played for third place in last weekend’s Armendariz tournament after winning the opener Thursday, beating West Las Vegas by a 65-18 final.
The Lady Eagles lost their second round game to Hobbs by a 53-26 final.
Navajo Prep closed the tournament, running away to a 59-25 victory over Pecos. In the win, the Lady Eagles outscored the Panthers32-8 in the second half and improved their overall record this season to 6-2 while taking home the third-place trophy.
The Lady Eagles return to action this week when they hit the road to face Escalante on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Alice King Tournament
The Aztec Tigers women’s basketball team lost their opening game of the Alice King tournament at Moriarty High School, losing to the host team in a 49-24 final.
The Pintos outscored Aztec 21-8 at the end of the first half in the tournament opener.
On Saturday, Aztec lost to Melrose High School in a 44-20 final.
The Tigers (1-4) will be back in action Tuesday night at home to face Farmington.
Boys basketball
Al Armendariz Tournament
The Kirtland Central Broncos and Aztec Tigers met in a second round consolation game Friday morning at Capital High School, with the Broncos winning the game by a final 69-54.
The Broncos, with the win over Aztec, faced Grants on Saturday afternoon in the fifth-place game, with the Pirates winning it by a 55-52 final.
Kirtland Central led the game in double digits at the half-time break, but rallied and outscored Grants 26-18 in the second half, but failed in the dying minutes.
“We had a horrible first half, but we made a brave effort to come back in the second half,” said Broncos head coach Brian Dowdy. “Classic too little too late.”
Kirtland Central (2-6) lost their first game Thursday to Pecos High School in a 67-54 final while Aztec lost their first game to Espanola Valley High in a 69-35 final.
Aztec (2-8) played in the seventh-place game on Saturday morning against Tohatchi, the Cougars winning the game 61-47.
The Broncos will return to the regular season Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they visit Navajo Prep.
Aztec returns to the field Thursday at 7 p.m. when they host Farmington.
Phil Griego Tournament
The Piedra Vista Panthers won the tournament opener at Cleveland High School on Thursday, beating the Volcano Vista junior varsity team by a 65-51 final.
On Friday, the Panthers faced the host team and were routed by the Storm, 76-24.
Piedra Vista (5-3) finished the tournament on Saturday, facing Eldorado High in the third place game, losing 64-39 to the Golden Eagles.
The Panthers will return to the field when they return to the tournament later this month when they face Hobbs on Monday, December 27 in the opening game of the Hobbs Holiday Tournament.
Steve Bortstein can be reached by email at [email protected], via Twitter @DTSBortstein, or by phone at (505) 635-2680.
Sources
2/ https://www.daily-times.com/story/sports/2021/12/12/farmington-high-and-navajo-prep-take-home-trophies-girls-basketball/6465819001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]