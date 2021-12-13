“You don’t oppose him …”





Dev Anand was one of the pioneers of Hindi cinema. The way he walked, spoke and acted in his films, fans were crazy about the legendary actor. Back then, the kind of fans he had were not only iconic but also extraordinary. In a recent interview, Waheeda Rehman revealed how other actors would compare their contact with Dev Saabs. Scroll down below to read the scoop, Dev Saab and Waheeda Ji have worked together in several Bollywood movies and have given us some of the most memorable songs and characters in Hindi cinema. Waheeda Rehman in an interview with ETimes revealed some interesting anecdotes about the late actor Dev Anand. While filming for Guide in 1965, there was a shot before the song Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai which Rehman recalled and said, Another was the scene just before the song Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai, shot in a sadak (street) in Udaipur. The scene makes me say to Raju, Ghungroo bandho! Dev saab told me later that I felt uncomfortable shooting the stage in public. But you were so tied. Didn’t you feel conscious? I said if I cared so much it would have taken so many covers. I just turned it on and off believing the two of us were only there. Congratulating Dev Anand for his gentlemanly demeanor, Waheeda Rehman said: Whenever he met his heroines including Nanda, Sadhana, Asha (Parekh) or me, Dev saab lovingly put his hand on our shoulder. But it never bothered us girls because it had such a clean vibe. But if others did, we would back down. The heroes would point out, Arrey waah you don’t object to Dev saab. But when we get a little closer, we move away. Some people had a lewd vibe. They wouldn’t let go of your hand if they held it, but Dev saab gave you a sense of security. That’s why I called him a decent flirt. Well, there is no denying what we are feeling. What do you think of Waheeda Rehman calling Dev Anand a decent flirtation? Tell us in the comments below. Must read: When Rakhi Sawant said that Malaika Arora is not considered an object girl because of Salman Khan and the latter reacted, I am a self-taught woman Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

