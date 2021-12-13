Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, an Indian actor who is now Miss Universe 2021





Who is Harnaaz Sandhu? : Harnaaz Sandhu from Chandigarh wins the 2021 Miss Universe title. She was crowned 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz brought home the crown 21 years after Bollywood actor Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 by previous Miss Universe Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico. The event was broadcast live worldwide.Read also – Miss Universe 2021: the Indian Harnaaz Sandhu wins the prestigious competition Earlier, when she was crowned Miss Universe India, she took to Instagram and shared a series of photos in which she spoke openly about her trip. The caption read: “Your Sherni is back! 2 days. Wow. Feels like forever! But I’m back! Stronger and larger than life. And what better feedback post than one of the most important parts of my Miss Universe journey, my personal interview look! The interview went very well and I am honored to be able to speak to the incredibly talented and successful ALL women selection committee! (sic) ” Discover the Instagram post The first and second finalists in the competition were from Paraguay and South Africa respectively. During the playoff round, Harnaaz was asked “What advice would you give young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today.” In her elaborate response, she advised young women to stop comparing themselves to others. She said: “The greatest pressure young people today face is to believe in themselves. Knowing that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourself to others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening in the world. Go out, speak for yourself, for you are the leader of your life. You are your own voice. I believed in myself and that is why I am here today. Harnaaz Sandhu is a 21 year old girl from Chandigarh who completed her studies and university there. She has been a part of this glamorous industry for quite some time now as she has already won numerous re-enactment titles and starred in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. She enjoys playing, singing, dancing, yoga, swimming, horseback riding and cooking. She also won the Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017. At the same time, she won the Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and the Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She missed 11 places and lost the title of Femina Miss India 2019. Congratulations to Harnaaz for bringing the title back to India!

