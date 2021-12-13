Amazing Spider-Man’s lizard actor teases his homecoming in any way





Rhys Ifans, who played Dr. Curtis Connors, aka the Lizard, in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012, teases his comeback in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Rhys Ifans, who played Dr Curtis Connors, aka the Lizard, inThe Amazing Spider-Man, teases his return inSpider-Man: No Path Home. The third and final installment of Marvel Studios / SonysBack homeThe trilogy hits theaters this week.No way homepick up whereSpider-Man: Far From Homethe credits scene was cut short, with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya) fleeing NYC following Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) revealing Spider-Man’s identity and implicating him as a murderer. No way homecrown its respective trilogy and pay homage to the Spider-Man cinema of yesteryear. In the movie, Peter goes to see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to help him defeat Mysterio, revealing his Spider-Man identity to the world. The ensuing spell goes awry and opens up the multiverse, bringing a plethora of familiar villains into the MCU, including Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman, and Lizard most of whom died fighting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfields Spider-Men in their universes. While fans have seen faces of Doc Ock, Green Goblin, and Electros (humans) in promotional material, Sandman and Lizard have only been seen in their CGI forms. That being said, there is still some doubt thatSpider-Man 3sThomas Haden Church andThe incredible Spider-MansRhys Ifans will reprise their roles as Flint Marko and Curtis Conners respectively. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: No Way Home: Why Is Sandman A Villain (Spider-Man 3 Retcon)? In a recent interview withMurphy’s multiverse, Ifans was asked if he would be the actor playing Conners / Lizard in No way home. Without saying much, a smiling Ifans teased his MCU debut. Read what he had to say below: Well you know like most Christmas presents the good thing is you don’t know what’s in them until it’s time to open them. The character of Ifans first appeared in the 2012sThe Amazing Spider-Man, fighting the Garfields version of Peter Parker / Spider-Man. The ultimate goal of Conners / Lizards was to turn the human population into hybrid lizards. Fortunately, Spider-Man thwarts his plan by spraying New York City with an antidote treatment that also affects Lizard, turning him back into himself as a human. The lizard is arrested and does not dieThe Amazing Spider-Man. The lizard could be extracted from the universe of Marc Webbs before being dosed with the antidote. There is no guarantee that fans will see Ifans’ face until the Lizard inevitably transforms into a human at the end of No way home.

Since Molina, Foxx and Dafoe are confirmed in Spider Man:No way homeIt’s hard to imagine the Powers That Be not reaching out to Ifans and Church to reprise their roles as Spider-Verse as well. In addition to this, although more reptilian in the face, lizards conceive inSpider Man:No way homeseems to be the same as inThe Amazing Spider-Man. That being said, the public will be able to see if he gets hit by Garfield’s web-slinger on December 17th. More: No Way Home: Spider-Mans Dr. Strange Conflict Is Exactly What It Needs Source: Murphy’s multiverse

