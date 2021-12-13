What’s next for Carrie Bradshaw? ‘And Just Like That’ creator talks about upcoming season

Fans who still deal with the heartbreaking premiere of ‘Sex and the City’ reboot and just like that, ‘including Jonah Hill, should brace themselves for the shocking death of a beloved character who will have a huge impact on the rest. of the season.

Warning: this article contains spoilers!

The joy of having Sex and the City back in our lives was short-lived when the reboot’s series premiere ended with the death of Chris Noth’s character Mr. Big. After her 1,000th lap in the Platoon, Big suffered a heart attack and the second episode showed Sarah Jessica Parkers’ character, Carrie, starting to mourn the loss of her husband.

Although Noth currently stars in the CBS drama The Equalizer, he reprized his role for the reboot with most of the characters from the original HBO series except Kim Cattrall. While some questioned whether Big Killed was tied to Noth’s busy filming schedule, creator Michael Patrick King ended the suggestion.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in “And Just Like That …”

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO

The king spoke with Additional and I explained the decision by saying: It was really about creating something daring that would change the landscape for Carrie Bradshaw, and I also wanted to explore the idea: is it better to have loved and lost than not never have loved at all?

The creator acknowledged that fans identify with and love Carrie, but added that they can experience Bigs’ death in a fictitious way, not a real one.

And Just Like That will air a total of ten episodes, and King has revealed that the rest of the season will focus on Carries’ journey to recovery.

I don’t want the audience to think I want them to feel bad. I don’t lead them into a dark forest and leave them there Carrie has a lamp, she’s going to get us all out, King teased.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth. James Devaney / GC Images

He also hinted that Carrie would find love again, but he said there would be plenty of obstacles along the way.

Speaking of killing Big, King called the bold move but explained that the show has been known to take risks.

In an interview with DeadlineKing spoke more about the filming of the emotional funeral scene and revealed that Noth even donned a costume and came to the funeral when we were recording to get rid of the suspicious fans.

And I wrote a fake scene, so he and Sarah Jessica (Parker) put on costumes, King shared. He said: Do you really want me to put on makeup and come and shoot a fictional scene at my funeral? I’m going, yeah, because I really wanted the audience to be as surprised as possible before we did.

He joked, I mean, if you’re gonna die, this is the one-to-die episode.

Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of “And Just Like That …” on July 12, 2021. James Devaney / GC Images

The showrunner also said he wouldn’t have chosen to continue with the storyline if Noth hadn’t returned to the show.

Referring to Miranda’s eulogy in the second episode, King said all characters would be affected by this major twist. Carrie, in particular, will be revisiting the theme of wanting what she can’t have.

So, what he’s going to do is evoke and try to prove the thesis of what this series is about the last voiceover of this series, he recalled. Carrie is walking down the street and Mr. Big calls and says, Get ready, I’m coming. But the voiceover says that the most meaningful and emotionally difficult relationship you’ll ever have is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone else who finds you, that’s fabulous.

So what can fans expect in the next few episodes?

And Just Like That will focus on that important and uplifting emotional relationship Carrie has with herself, as well as how someone who has had love evolved and what it does to you.

HBO Max will be releasing weekly episodes of And Just Like That every Thursday.