Proctors hopes to resume normal activities in 2023 – The Daily Gazette

SCHENECTADY After a several-month shutdown made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, the Proctors Theater has slowly resumed operations, but does not plan to return to a more normal schedule until 2023, the theater’s CEO said on Sunday.

Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative, which is made up of three theaters including Proctors, said theater patrons have been slow to return, but he expects larger crowds in the coming months.

We’re going to do better and better over time, and as we get better and better, I can recruit a little more staff and be open for longer and start to come back to what we looked like in 2019, he said. . But in 2022, we weren’t going to look like 2019. It will be 2023 before it looks like 2019.

Morris made the remarks following a press event at the theater with U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, DN.Y., where the Majority Leader touted the billions in coronavirus relief funding that the region of the capital received it through legislation approved by Congress earlier this year.

Among the programs Schumer touted were relief for local governments guaranteed by the American Rescue Plan Act, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, or the Save Our Stages program that Schumer pushed to include in the bill. $ 1.9 trillion ARPA approved earlier this year.

The grant program has enabled theaters to apply for up to $ 10 million in funding to retain staff and cover overhead costs incurred during the shutdown. More than $ 1.9 billion has been distributed to more than 1,400 concert halls across the country, including $ 39 million to venues in the capital region, according to Schumer.

Schumer was wrapping up his annual tour of New York’s 62 counties, his first as a majority leader. Schenectady County was its 61st stop and was scheduled to travel to Wyoming County in western New York later in the day.

The annual statewide tour plays a vital role in shaping the legislation, Schumer said, adding that he plans to continue touring as long as he is in office.

The majority leader is also planning to run for re-election next year, he said.

“If you do a good job, everything else still works,” Schumer said. “We worked hard for New York.

Schumer said that performance venues play a central role in the local economy, helping to generate millions in income each year in city centers like Schenectady.

When someone comes to see a show here at Proctors, they eat in restaurants, they shop in stores, he said. It has so many ancillary advantages.

About 7% of the capital region’s economy comes from the arts and entertainment industry, generating billions in revenue each year, Schumer said.

The Proctors, meanwhile, grossed $ 30 million and hosted more than 3,000 events in 2019, the year before the pandemic began. The economic impact reached $ 70 million when the Capital Repertory Theater in Albany and the Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs are both operated by the Proctors. Collaboratives are included.

Proctors received $ 10 million through the Save Our Stages program, while the Capital Repertory Theater and Universal Preservation Hall received $ 709,000 and $ 340,000, respectively, Morris said.

Still, theaters suffered significant losses when they closed last year.

Difficult times for supervisors

Supervisors alone paid $ 330,000 in overhead and maintenance costs per month, even after laying off 140 employees, Morris said.

The theater was closed for 20 months.

In addition to the $ 10 million federal aid, the theater was also able to raise $ 5 million in donations, Morris said.

This money is the reason we were here today, he said.

A total of 35 positions have been brought back since the theater reopened, and Morris hopes to bring back additional positions in the coming months.

However, challenges exist.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, the theatre’s first production on Broadway, which ended on Sunday, sold below expectations, and audiences were reluctant to return to the theater even after securing tickets, Morris said .

At the Capital Repertory Theater, 35% of ticket holders did not show up to the first live show.

Morris hopes to host between 500 and 600 events at Proctors next year and is aiming for around 1,800 in 2023.

Still, Morris said he believes live theater’s darker days are over, even as cases continue to rise and a potentially more infectious new variant is looming. The theater already requires proof of vaccination to attend all events.

I am optimistic that the habits of its people are returning because going to the theater is a passion and it is also a habit. It’s the thing you do for a night out, he said. So, as people get back into the habit of going out at night, they go back to the theater. I am quite optimistic about this.

