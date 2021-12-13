Vicky Kaushal drops to one knee, offers Katrina Kaif Bollywood style. Already seen ?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal offer fans photos from the pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies of the past few days. Today (December 12), the couple took social media by storm with their photos of mehendi. In one of the photos, Vicky Kaushal can be seen proposing to Katrina Kaif by kneeling on one knee. And you can’t help but admire their chemistry.

VICKY OFFERS KATRINA BOLLYWOOD STYLE

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a grand wedding ceremony on December 9 at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple’s secret wedding has become the talk of the town.

On December 12, Vicky and Katrina took to social media to share photos from their mehendi ceremony. In one of the photos, Vicky can be seen asking Katrina Kaif. He got down on his knees, offered her a Bollywood style. What caught our attention was the reaction of Katrina’s brother Sebastian.

Here is the photo :

From dancing to popular Bollywood hits to fun, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s mehendi ceremony was all about making memories with loved ones.

ABOUT VICKY AND KATRINA’S WEDDING

In November, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had their roka ceremony at Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur. The couple have meticulously planned their wedding and have remained tight-lipped about it. On December 9, they shared the first set of photos from their dream wedding.

Vicky and Katrina will move into their new love nest in Mumbai once they return from their honeymoon. They will be neighbors of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Anushka confirmed the same in a cute but fun Instagram post. It looks like Vicky and Katrina have flown to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

READ ALSO | Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now wife and husband. See the first wedding photo