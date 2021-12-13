Beloved Vampire Chronicles bestselling Anne Rice dies aged 80





Popular and influential author of gothic fiction, Anne Rice, died late Saturday night, according to social media posts by her son, author Christophe Rice. His death was due to complications from a stroke, he wrote, noting that he and Anne’s younger sister Karen were with her at the time. She has spent nearly 19 years to the day after her husband, poet and painter Stan Rice. She was 80 years old. Rice, who chose Anne’s name on her first day of school because she didn’t like her first name,Howard, we will remember herVampire chroniclesseries, a collection of 13 novels that began with its debut, The Sensation of 1976Interview with the vampire. In it, a Louisiana plantation owner tells the story of his transformation into a vampire, thanks to the charismatic anti-hero series Lestat. The pounds of rice, which soldmore than 150 million copies worldwide, forged new ground in vampire mythology, with Rice ditching old tropes and creating new ones. Moreover, his depictions of undead, romantic, artistic characters and living on the outskirts of society, have long held special significance for queer literature fans, an aspect of his work that Rice wasquite aware. Interview, first written in 1973, was an extension of an earlier short story and aproject bornon Rices’ grief over the death of her five-year-old daughter from leukemia. In 1994 the novel was adapted into a film directed byNeil jordan, featuringTom cruiseas Lestat and co-starBrad pitt,Kirsten dunst,Christian slater,Antonio Banderas, andStephen Réa. The film was a critical and box office success, but not without challenges. Pitt said he was unhappy during production,citingsix months in the dark.Oprah winfrey, who was planning an interview with Cruise (no, not the one who jumps on the couch),got outof the movie, claiming it was too bloody. She didn’t want to contribute to the dark force, she noted at the time. Initial resistance even came from Rice herself, the credited screenwriter, who criticized the casting of Cruise and Pitt. She went so far as to pull out a8 page adinVarietyexpressing his displeasure. Rice said the Top Gun The star was no more my vampire Lestat than Edward G. Robinson is Rhett Butler. But producer David Geffen stuck with the actors and repulsed against its hold. When the author finally saw the film, she reversed his opinion, even calling Cruise on the phone to tell him she was wrong. Another one Vampire chronicles novel, Queen of the damned, was adapted for theaters in 2002, starring Aaliyah playing Akasha, the first earthly vampire, and Stuart Townsend like Lestat. In 2006, Elton john and Bernie taupin wrote the music and lyrics for a short-lived musical, Lestat, depending on the character. In addition to Rice’s main series, she has written a number of independent novels, a trilogy titled The life of the witches of Mayfair (which included a cross with the Vampire chronicles), and novels set in ancient Egypt. She also had two pen names for erotic fiction. Under the name of AN Roquelaure, she wrote four books riffing on the Sleeping Beauty story (in which the central figure is aroused far more than a kiss, and pony equipment is at one point involved). As Anne Rampling she wrote the books Exit to Eden and Belinda. The first is a BDSM romance that has been drastically altered and adapted into a wide-ranging comedy directed by Garry Marshall, starring Dan Aykroyd and Rosie ODonnell. (It was, unfortunately, a notorious flop.)

