Michael Sheen Becomes World’s First Nonprofit Actor





Actor Michael Sheen sold all of his properties and donated the rest to charity.

Hollywood star Michael Sheen has played roles in films like The Queen and dusk, but now he plays a role in the Welsh community. The actor and activist announced that he was now a “non-profit actor” after selling his homes and donating the profits to charity. The actor, 52, said hosting the 2019 Homeless World Cup in Cardiff was a turning point for him. The event aims to use football to inspire homeless people to change their lives and change public perceptions about homelessness and the issues around it. RELATED: Mental Health Charity Denies Jamie Lynn Spears Donation

When funding for the $ 2.65 million project failed at the last moment, Sheen told Big Issue that he sold his own homes to finance it. Sheen revealed that the events were pivotal to him, realizing that he could improve his community and benefit the lives of others if he could continue to find work and earn money, it’s not going to break the bank. There was something pretty liberating about going, okay, I’m going to put big sums of money into this or that, because I’m going to be able to get it back again. I basically turned into a social enterprise, a non-profit actor. Although Sheen had more than one house, he sold the residence he kept in the United States and returned to the Welsh countryside. I had a house in America and a house here and I set them up and did whatever it took, he told the Big Issue. It was scary and incredibly stressful. I will pay it for a long time. The star is already putting her money where her mouth is, pledging $ 66,000 over five years to fund a scholarship to help Welsh students attend Oxford University. While the actor has found a new perspective, it’s not quite a drastic change. Throughout her career, Sheen has worked with several social enterprise organizations. According to the BBC, in 2017, he created the End High-Cost Credit Alliance to help people find more affordable ways to borrow money. The Good Omens star is a patron of several other UK charities and was a staunch supporter of the UK’s Social Democratic Labor Party. READ NEXT: A Billion Dollar Charity: After Promising To Donate Half Of His Wealth, Here Is Elon Musk’s Progress So Far Sources: Big problem, BBC

