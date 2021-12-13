Chris Noth and Ryan Reynolds’ crew for Peloton Ad – The Hollywood Reporter





[This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of HBO Max’s And Just Like That.] And just like that, Chris Noth is back for another Peloton bike ride. Sunday, Ryan Reynolds share a Peloton Twitter ad featuring Noth and Jess King, the fitness company’s instructor, flirting on a couch in front of a fireplace. Reynolds provides the voiceover for the announcement that Peloton later share on its official Twitter account, the company adding the post written, “And just like that… he’s alive. The ad is a response to HBO Max And just like that, which launched its first two episodes on Thursday. the Sex and the city The much-discussed first episode of the sequel series ended with Mr. Big (Noth) dying of a heart attack in the arms of longtime sweetheart Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) shortly after completing his 1000th lap in Peloton. Peloton produced the spot with Reynolds’ marketing company, Maximum Effort, in just 48 hours. Peloton is part of the Creative-as-a-Subscription (CaaS) service recently launched by Maximum Effort’s parent company, MNTN, which helped speed up the ad production process. “Towards new beginnings,” Noth says in the video. This line is repeated by King, who plays the fictitious Big’s Platoon coach, Allegra, in And just like that. After King tells Noth he looks great, the actor replies, “I feel good. Shall we take another ride? Life is too short not to do it. The video reveals two bicycles in it. background behind their sofa. Reynolds is then heard in a voiceover, providing information on heart health during a rapid delivery. “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, thereby lowering your risk of cardiovascular disease,” the actor said. “Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers the resting heart rate and reduces blood fat levels.” The spot ends with Reynolds stating, “He’s alive.” HBO Max did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Platoon had already approached the And just like that death with a statement from Dr Suzanne Steinbaum, cardiologist and member of the Peloton Health and Wellness Advisory Board. In his statement, Steinbaum cited Big’s “extravagant lifestyle” and his history of heart problems. She added that it was likely that her use of the Peloton bike “may even have helped delay her cardiac event.” Back in 2019, Maximum Effort has produced an ad featuring a woman who had recently appeared in a much-criticized Peloton commercial at the time. This ad apparently referenced the Peloton spot by featuring the woman who quickly downed Reynolds’ Aviation Gin before also delivering the “New Beginnings” line. And just like that… he’s alive. pic.twitter.com/bVX8uWypFZ – Platoon (@onepeloton) 12 December 2021

