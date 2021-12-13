Entertainment
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu even beats Bollywood actresses in style, looks like everyone should be crazy
New Delhi | Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021: After 21 years, model Harnaaz Sandhu, who put on the Indian beauty crown in the Miss Universe 2021 title, is also seen competing with Bollywood actresses in her beauty. She won the title of Miss Universe 2021 by beating beauties from 80 countries.
As soon as Harnaaz was announced to win Miss Universe, she became very emotional and couldn’t control her tears. Harnaaz, originally from Chandigarh, also showcased her mind with her beauty. During the last minute of the event, she was asked what advice would she give to young women and how would she handle the pressure right now? So his response was also very strong, which captured the hearts of everyone present.
Sandhu said the greatest pressure young people today face is not to believe in themselves. Believe in yourself and stop comparing yourself to others. I believed in myself and that is why I am here today.
The full name of Miss Universe 2021 is Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. She is from Chandigarh, Punjab. Harnaaz is a professional model but she is also an actress. Harnaaz works in two Punjabi films, one is “Yaara Diyan Pu Baran” and the other is “Bai Ji Kuttange”.
Miss Universe is pursuing her master’s degree in modeling as well as in public administration, but Harnaaz has given her full attention to her studies despite her participation in numerous competitions.
