Today in History – The Boston Globe





In 1835, Phillips Brooks, the American Episcopal Bishop who wrote the words in O Little Town of Bethlehem, was born in Boston. In 1928, George Gershwins An American in Paris premiered at Carnegie Hall in New York City. In 1937, the Chinese city of Nanjing fell to Japanese forces during the Sino-Japanese War; what followed was a massacre of prisoners of war, soldiers and citizens. (China maintains that up to 300,000 people were killed; Japanese nationalists say the death toll was much lower, and some argue the massacre never happened.) In 1978, the Philadelphia Mint began stamping the Susan B. Anthony dollar, which entered into circulation the following July. In 1981, the Polish authorities imposed martial law as part of a crackdown on the Solidarity workers’ movement. (Martial law officially ended in 1983.) In 1993, Space Shuttle Endeavor returned from its mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope. In 2000, Republican George W. Bush claimed the presidency a day after the United States Supreme Court ended further recounts of contested ballots in Florida; Democrat Al Gore conceded, appealing for national unity. In 2001, the Pentagon released a video of Osama bin Laden in which the al-Qaida leader said the death and destruction caused by the 9/11 attacks exceeded his most optimistic expectations. In 2002, President George W. Bush announced that he would take the smallpox vaccine with US military forces, but did not recommend the potentially risky inoculation for most Americans. In 2003, Saddam Hussein was captured by US forces while hiding in a hole under a farm in Adwar, Iraq, near his hometown of Tikrit. In 2007, the Mitchell Report of Major League Baseballs was published, identifying 85 names to varying degrees in connection with the alleged use of performance enhancing drugs. In 2011, Alexander Graham Bell’s first sound recordings that were packaged at the Smithsonian Institution for over a century were released publicly for the first time using new technology that reads sound with light. and a 3D camera. (In one recording, a man recites part of the Soliloquy of the Hamlets; on another, a voice recites the numbers 1 to 6.) In 2014, thousands of protesters marched through New York, Washington and other American cities to call attention to the murder of unarmed black men by white police officers who were not charged. criminal. In 2016, President-elect Donald Trump announced his choice of ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to serve as Secretary of State. Actor Alan Thicke, best remembered as the beloved father of the ABC series Growing Pains, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 69. In 2019, the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment accusing President Donald Trump of abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstructing Congress in the ensuing investigation. In 2020, the first vials of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine began shipping to distribution sites across the United States. President Donald Trump said he was rescinding an administration directive to vaccinate senior government officials against COVID-19 while public distribution of the vaccine was limited to healthcare workers and people in nursing homes. nursing and long-term care facilities; a few hours earlier, the administration had confirmed that senior US officials would be offered vaccines in the days to come.

